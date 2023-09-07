WELP! Biden decides best way to solve migrant problem in large BLUE cities...
Doctor recommends masking up if you're getting married or attending a wedding
California Assembly announces nation's first Transgender History Month
TikTok kid Harry Sisson thanks the vaccine for Dr. Jill Biden testing negative...
Trump advisor convicted of contempt for refusing to appear in front of kangaroo...
Reporter Embarrasses KJP Over CDC Guidelines
Philip Bump: 14 presidents called out Donald Trump's threat to democracy today
Anti-police activist discovers the consequences of ‘dismantling’ the police
Dem senator blocks bill to ban federal mask mandates (sign outside his office...
Danny Masterson, star of That 70s Show, sentenced to 30 years in prison...
MSNBC bumps ex Biden spox into a primetime slot just in time for...
Krassenstein bro demands conservatives respect pronouns and LOL-YEAH no
Democrat Blocks Vance's Ban on Mask Mandates
Honey, NO! Journo tries justifying Enrique Tarrio's shocking sentence by comparing him to...

John Hayward has a great thread about xenophobic Mayor Eric Adams

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on September 07, 2023
AP Photo/John Minchillo

"Xenophobic" has been ruined from overuse, just the same as "white supremacist" or "far-right." President Donald Trump's travel ban from Wuhan was xenophobic, according to candidate Joe Biden. 

Now we get to call New York City Mayor Eric Adams xenophobic because he's afraid illegal immigrants are going to flood all the neighborhoods of the city. "The city we knew, we're about to lose," he warned earlier Thursday. No Republican in America could get away with saying that and not making the top of the news. Adams even turned to the Biden administration to see if they could maybe close the border for a little bit.

John Hayward has composed a thread in response to Adams' rant and it's worth a look. 

This is AOC's backyard … we're really surprised not to have heard much from her on this.

Recommended

Anti-police activist discovers the consequences of ‘dismantling’ the police
Aaron Walker

That last step is a big one — making them understand it requires a sane solution. They could close the border, or they could just build huge migrant settlements that will fill up with residents in a day.

We know where the Biden administration stands; as we reported Wednesday night, a federal judge is demanding that Texas pull down any buoys or floating barriers deployed to control border crossings. Texas is trying to put up a border, and the administration is suing them to take it down. Why?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JOHN HAYWARD NEW YORK ERIC ADAMS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Anti-police activist discovers the consequences of ‘dismantling’ the police
Aaron Walker
WELP! Biden decides best way to solve migrant problem in large BLUE cities is trap them in RED Texas
justmindy
Philip Bump: 14 presidents called out Donald Trump's threat to democracy today
Brett T.
Reporter Embarrasses KJP Over CDC Guidelines
Twitchy Staff
Doctor recommends masking up if you're getting married or attending a wedding
Brett T.
TikTok kid Harry Sisson thanks the vaccine for Dr. Jill Biden testing negative Thursday
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Anti-police activist discovers the consequences of ‘dismantling’ the police Aaron Walker