John Hayward has a great thread about xenophobic Mayor Eric Adams

"Xenophobic" has been ruined from overuse, just the same as "white supremacist" or "far-right." President Donald Trump's travel ban from Wuhan was xenophobic, according to candidate Joe Biden.

Now we get to call New York City Mayor Eric Adams xenophobic because he's afraid illegal immigrants are going to flood all the neighborhoods of the city. "The city we knew, we're about to lose," he warned earlier Thursday. No Republican in America could get away with saying that and not making the top of the news. Adams even turned to the Biden administration to see if they could maybe close the border for a little bit.

John Hayward has composed a thread in response to Adams' rant and it's worth a look.

Every single excuse the Left gave to blow off concerns about mass illegal migration collapsed into a heap of dust as soon as the border state governors started shipping illegals to "sanctuary cities." Why aren't you enjoying your overdose of vibrant diversity, Mr. Mayor? https://t.co/GtYTGoXQM1 — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 7, 2023

This is AOC's backyard … we're really surprised not to have heard much from her on this.

It's an absolute disgrace that it took this brute-force tactic to get lefties to pay the slightest bit of attention to border security. As long as OTHER Americans were suffering, they couldn't give less of a damn. It was all just a big virtue-signaling propaganda game. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 7, 2023

What does it tell you about the moral imagination of the Left that they had nothing but snark and smarmy slogans to offer until the day border states began calling their "sanctuary city" bluff and shipping 1% of the illegal tidal wave to blue cities? — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 7, 2023

Nothing that hapless boobs like Adams are saying is NEW. He's just being forced to discover what border state mayors and governors have known for decades. He just didn't give a rat's ass until the problem was physically FedExed to his doorstep, and now he's a blubbering wreck. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 7, 2023

What's that you say? Tidal waves of unvetted illegals put incredible stress on your social welfare system, cause crime to skyrocket, push wages down, consume resources you needed for other important projects? What a shocker. Tell us more! — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 7, 2023

There isn't a man or woman of the Left who cared one whit about the suffering of border state Deplorables until the border was moved into their backyards, and they suddenly discovered all their glib slogans counted for nothing. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 7, 2023

And now, of course, the Dem Party will "address" the problem by picking everyone else's pocket to shovel extra resources at the beleaguered blue cities while continuing to resolutely ignore border security. The American people should not accept this "solution." — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 7, 2023

The only acceptable response is to tighten physical border security - yes, we do need a wall, something more concrete than the vague promises of corrupt politicians - and shut off the magnets that draw massive numbers of migrants. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 7, 2023

We're finally forcing blue states to understand the immigration crisis. The last step is to make them understand that it's a national problem that requires a sane national solution. No special carve-outs or subsidies for certain states or cities. /end — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 7, 2023

That last step is a big one — making them understand it requires a sane solution. They could close the border, or they could just build huge migrant settlements that will fill up with residents in a day.

We know where the Biden administration stands; as we reported Wednesday night, a federal judge is demanding that Texas pull down any buoys or floating barriers deployed to control border crossings. Texas is trying to put up a border, and the administration is suing them to take it down. Why?

***