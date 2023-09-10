Chuck Todd challenges Gavin Newsom on COVID closures and Newsom is as infuriatingly smug as ever

One of the most infuriating memories of COVID is the absolute unfair protocol used to determine what should stay open and what should be forcefully closed. For example, strip clubs were necessary, but churches were closed. Target could stay open, but the local hardware store was not necessary. Today, in his last show, Chuck Todd asked Governor Gavin Newsom about just that.

"You found a way to allow the motion picture industry and the movie industry to get back to work [during COVID], but you didn't allow people to grieve together at funerals or at churches…”



NEWSOM: “We didn't know what we didn't know.”



The lockdowners put the elites above… pic.twitter.com/9dJpUJKut0 — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) September 10, 2023

Gavin never gets any less smug.

Oh, you misunderstand. Gavin is rich, handsome and powerful. He is not required to follow the same rules as the poor and unbotoxed. Maybe get a laser treatment, some liposuction and a Haley Bieber Erewhon Smoothie and you can then get on his level.

Yeah I'm pretty sure his winery stayed open too right? And didn't his kids stay in school since they were going to private? Am I misremembering that one? — Helena Handbasket 🐊 (@hobbes16) September 10, 2023

Gavin's kids would never go to school with the ugly normies.

The boring Award shows didn’t stop either. They wore no masks on their pampered faces. But countries still masked up and locked down the citizens. Too many arrested but not the elites. — Diana Pickard (@DianaPickard4) September 10, 2023

You have to entertain the masses so they comply. It's also very important for rich and famous people to gather and tell each other how wonderful and skinny they are.

I’m surprised a tough question was even asked — Serena T (@sixtytwogoats) September 11, 2023

As we wrote about earlier, this is Chuck Todd's last show so apparently he decided to go out with a bang. Hope he isn't excluded from Gavin's next soiree for daring to challenge Gavin with the Good Hair.

Newsolini knew. That’s why he had dinner parties. — FOR THE PEOPLE (@jamie_reinhold) September 10, 2023

Chuck should have asked how was his dinner at the French Laundry? — The Other Kim (@TheKimthDegree) September 10, 2023

Gavin has 'evolved' since that personal failure, you see.

The worst part was picking and choosing winners and losers. Teachers unions winners, kids losers. Big firms open & small ones closed. Protests okay, churches closed & front line workers fired after a vaccine. Of course these frontliners risked their lives before the shot. — G Coughlin (@mgcoughlin) September 10, 2023

The powerful people in government view themselves as way more intelligent than the citizens so they aligned their choices with their priorities. Apparently, they don't enjoy church, but really like strip clubs. Actually, that's not all that surprising.

Newsom: "Well, I needed to let the pedophiles and rapist get back to work or I wouldn't get anymore campaign contributions." — Bayou Irish (@IrishBayou) September 10, 2023

It's a shame Harvey Weinstein is in prison now and can no longer donate to Gavin's campaign.

Gavin speaks word salads like the best narcissistic sociopaths: "I don't think it's a binary, there are iterations within that theme." He could be an AI generated hologram of a politician. https://t.co/3hFe7LwAZM — edgar sawtelle (@roninbaron) September 10, 2023

Kamala Harris does the same. It must be a politician from California thing. Perhaps, we should stop elevating them to higher office.

