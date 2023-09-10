Farewell and good riddance to Chuck FRAUD ... er, we mean Chuck Todd

Today, was Chuck Todd's last day hosting 'Meet the Press' and not one tear was shed by any conservative. It's doubtful the replacement will be any more fair, however.

WATCH: @chucktodd signs off his final broadcast as moderator of #MTP.



“For nearly a decade, I've had the honor of helping to explain America to Washington and Washington to America. And it’s that education piece that I’m hanging my hat on for the rest of my professional life.” pic.twitter.com/Lo60nrdGnC — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) September 10, 2023

The far left chased him off of MSNBC then NBC finished him off — ANJI USA PASSION🇺🇲🙏😘 (@usa_anji) September 10, 2023

Hack — Nick (@NickP13) September 10, 2023

Twitter was not restrained in their commentary. Heh!

He brought the show from first place to last place in the ratings but NBC kept him in the job because he was a shameless Dem hack and that’s all that mattered. — Reno Ciccotta (@RenoCiccotta) September 10, 2023

Chuck Todd’s the reason I haven’t watched #MeetThePress in 9.5 years. — Not Here to Entertain You (@GabbieKDrice) September 10, 2023

His tenure basically killed the show. https://t.co/Bwb4BHzUDe — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2023

Pretty much.

Fact check:



Chuck Todd took over Meet The Press as the #1 show.



Today it is in last place. https://t.co/S75V16WfLn — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 10, 2023

What a legacy.

Honestly, it'd be hard to find a better example of the dangers of false equivocation than Chuck Todd's tenure on this program.



The storied name of this show was done no favors by his refusal to draw a line between truth & lies. He could've helped fight propaganda- but refused.🤷🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/gd1mD1YoMG — Darryn M. Briggs (@darryn_briggs) September 10, 2023

He and David Gregory really wrecked a good, bipartisan program. Sad part is, most knew this, the day Tim Russert passed, and no one would hold Obama or the Clinton’s accountable for anything at that point. https://t.co/bBwyQkGeRv — SteveAustinWI (@SteveAustinWI) September 10, 2023

It's sad most people won't ever remember the days when it held both sides accountable.

Finally some good news! Today was Chuck Todd's last day bamboozling people and doing the worst both-sides-ism in the business. Celebrate 🥂🎉 https://t.co/dB6S3ptyuK — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) September 10, 2023

The amazing thing is, @chucktodd really thinks he did that, rather than set back journalism and democracy by 100 years.



Don't let the door hit you in the ass, Fraud.



BOTH SIDES of the door https://t.co/Csq7JkFR8Z — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) September 10, 2023

Even rabid Leftists didn't like Chuck. It's kind of funny to observe the general dislike among all people.

Bring on the next partisan political hack...I remember when "Meet the Press" was an honorable must watch show back on the day...now it's just propaganda spewing clowns... — Count Shockula (@crypto_count) September 10, 2023

It will likely only be another Leftist hack. Don't hold your breath Republicans will suddenly get a fair shake from any corporate media news show.

Chuck Todd's goodbye party, littered with Democratic Party flacks. Only one person you might consider a Republican.



That's Chuck Todd's legacy at MTP -- spinning for liberals. pic.twitter.com/Ih9wfEkhFm — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 10, 2023

He went out chumming up with the same people he worked hard to make happy while he hosted the show. No surprise there.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!















