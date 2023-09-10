Farewell and good riddance to Chuck FRAUD ... er, we mean Chuck Todd

Today, was Chuck Todd's last day hosting 'Meet the Press' and not one tear was shed by any conservative. It's doubtful the replacement will be any more fair, however.
WATCH: @chucktodd signs off his final broadcast as moderator of #MTP.— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) September 10, 2023
“For nearly a decade, I've had the honor of helping to explain America to Washington and Washington to America. And it’s that education piece that I’m hanging my hat on for the rest of my professional life.” pic.twitter.com/Lo60nrdGnC
The far left chased him off of MSNBC then NBC finished him off— ANJI USA PASSION🇺🇲🙏😘 (@usa_anji) September 10, 2023
Hack— Nick (@NickP13) September 10, 2023
Twitter was not restrained in their commentary. Heh!
He brought the show from first place to last place in the ratings but NBC kept him in the job because he was a shameless Dem hack and that’s all that mattered.— Reno Ciccotta (@RenoCiccotta) September 10, 2023
Chuck Todd’s the reason I haven’t watched #MeetThePress in 9.5 years.— Not Here to Entertain You (@GabbieKDrice) September 10, 2023
His tenure basically killed the show. https://t.co/Bwb4BHzUDe— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2023
Pretty much.
Fact check:— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 10, 2023
Chuck Todd took over Meet The Press as the #1 show.
Today it is in last place. https://t.co/S75V16WfLn
What a legacy.
Honestly, it'd be hard to find a better example of the dangers of false equivocation than Chuck Todd's tenure on this program.— Darryn M. Briggs (@darryn_briggs) September 10, 2023
The storied name of this show was done no favors by his refusal to draw a line between truth & lies. He could've helped fight propaganda- but refused.🤷🏿♂️ https://t.co/gd1mD1YoMG
He and David Gregory really wrecked a good, bipartisan program. Sad part is, most knew this, the day Tim Russert passed, and no one would hold Obama or the Clinton’s accountable for anything at that point. https://t.co/bBwyQkGeRv— SteveAustinWI (@SteveAustinWI) September 10, 2023
It's sad most people won't ever remember the days when it held both sides accountable.
Finally some good news! Today was Chuck Todd's last day bamboozling people and doing the worst both-sides-ism in the business. Celebrate 🥂🎉 https://t.co/dB6S3ptyuK— Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) September 10, 2023
The amazing thing is, @chucktodd really thinks he did that, rather than set back journalism and democracy by 100 years.— Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) September 10, 2023
Don't let the door hit you in the ass, Fraud.
BOTH SIDES of the door https://t.co/Csq7JkFR8Z
Even rabid Leftists didn't like Chuck. It's kind of funny to observe the general dislike among all people.
Bye bye Chuck Todd. https://t.co/nhW3gRqghA pic.twitter.com/mOAwbFbSQD— President Kamala’s Hand (Again) (@myronjclifton) September 10, 2023
Bring on the next partisan political hack...I remember when "Meet the Press" was an honorable must watch show back on the day...now it's just propaganda spewing clowns...— Count Shockula (@crypto_count) September 10, 2023
It will likely only be another Leftist hack. Don't hold your breath Republicans will suddenly get a fair shake from any corporate media news show.
Chuck Todd's goodbye party, littered with Democratic Party flacks. Only one person you might consider a Republican.— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 10, 2023
That's Chuck Todd's legacy at MTP -- spinning for liberals. pic.twitter.com/Ih9wfEkhFm
He went out chumming up with the same people he worked hard to make happy while he hosted the show. No surprise there.
