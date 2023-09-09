Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis face MAJOR backlash after letters in support of Danny Masterson surface

Mural encourages us to weaponize our privilege to protect black bodies
justmindy
justmindy  |  7:10 PM on September 09, 2023

Last week, actor Danny Masterson was found guilty of rape and sentenced to thirty years in prison. This weekend, the judge released the letters he received from various people in support of Masterson. These letters were sent to the judge in hopes Masterson would receive leniency. Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis worked with Masterson on 'That 70's Show' for years and were part of the letter writing initiative. Since the letters have been released for public consumption, the pair have faced intense backlash.

Clearly, they are regretting that decision.

Investigative Journalist, Yashar Ali, also shared direct reaction from one of the victims.

It is pretty clear what they were attempting to do.

Some reflected on the culture of the show and how Mila was such a young girl when she first began a relationship with Ashton.

Mila and Ashton are incredibly wealthy, luckily for them. This decision has probably hobbled their career for a bit and they will likely be advised to take a bit of a hiatus.

Tags: GUILTY HOLLYWOOD RAPE RAPE CULTURE

