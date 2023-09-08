Twitter tries coming up with 'Kamala's Accomplishments' and SHOCKINGLY ... it goes very POORLY

Earlier today, we did a game of 'what is different from the others' in four pictures. Now, we bring you another fun Friday game, courtesy of Twitter personality, Ian Miles Cheong.

Without googling, name one thing Kamala Harris has accomplished. pic.twitter.com/O1m4d3arK0 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 8, 2023

For this fun game, players are asked to name something, anything, Kamala Harris has accomplished as Vice President. Good luck and Godspeed, friends.

This is going to be a keeper. 🤣🤣 https://t.co/ym1uzLN4fk — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) September 8, 2023

Oh, the answers are gold.

This incompetent @VP Kamala Harris is complete national embarrassment!! YOU might want rethink your decisions to support this clown!,, https://t.co/nFrdvIMjTb — JBH (@BigRiver_53) September 8, 2023

We think you will find the answers are less than supportive. Buckle up!

Passing as an African-American — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) September 8, 2023

Touché.

Imprisoning a record number of defendants for simple drug possession as s California prosecutor — GeroDoc (@doc_gero) September 8, 2023

That was a good try, but that was actually her previous job. We will allow it, though.

Having the worst laugh in politics. — William H. Hucks (@WilliamHHucks) September 8, 2023

Laughing at odd times — That Jewish Mexican (@MoisesDaya71450) September 8, 2023

We have a winner!

She had a judge rebuke her and her prosecutors for falsified evidence presented in court to attempt...I think it was a drug conviction.... — James (@TheN1James) September 8, 2023

This was her last job, friends. Please abide by the rules of the game. Heh!

Getting credit for doing nothing. — d0u6 (@d0u6s) September 8, 2023

Illegally imprisoning offenders [ mostly black folks] — Larry Bernard (@karasoth) September 8, 2023

High conviction rates for nonviolent crimes. — Rose (@roseone18552855) September 8, 2023

Apparently, people are completely unable to come up with anything because the answers are all from her last job. Sigh.

She gives the most interesting speeches of any politician I have ever seen. That stuff about Ukraine being a country and Russia being a bigger country had me riveted. I'm just sayin... — Steve (@sjvsworldtour) September 8, 2023

Oh, yes, she is a real Churchill.

a venn diagram — Jimmie (@jimjimmiejames) September 8, 2023

She has literally revitalized the Venn Diagram market. No one loves a Venn Diagram like Kamala.

Appreciate my elementary teachers for learning about “run-on” sentences 😂 — Meme’nOnLibs (@MemeNonLibs) September 8, 2023

Lowest poll ratings of any VP in American history https://t.co/WWCfJaeh4n — Christopher Calvin Reid (@ReidFirm) September 8, 2023

Incarcerating mild offenders… And cackling inappropriately when discussing policy failures that caused others to suffer. Cackling at suffering is not an easy task. https://t.co/T75xP6bf1X — ChivalryIsUndead (@undead_is) September 8, 2023

Called a racist a racist & got appointed @VP by the racist. https://t.co/Wty0Zu1b3K — Todd Wilson (@TDubb) September 8, 2023

Honestly, that is her greatest accomplishment. She stood on a stage and called a man a 'racist' and then he asked her to be his Vice President. That surely takes some kind of sorcery most of us can't even fathom.