Bill Melugin lists every BLUE Sanctuary City's schadenfreude over incoming migrants and it...
Try and keep up with the mask 'science' in WH's video of Biden...
Oklahoma College to offer bachelor’s degree in gunsmithing and Lefties are having NONE...
BIG LAUGHS at SLATE for being SHORT on substance in HIT piece on...
Glenn Greenwald BUSTS DNC Leftists working with ADL to censor us ALL in...
Alrighty then! Katie Porter would like you to know Biden's economy is doing...
Teachers union leader shifts into spin overdrive to explain why her kid attends...
The absolute HYPOCRITES of 'The View' would like you to welcome migrants far...
'What a GREAT idea!' (said no one, EVER): Nancy Pelosi says she will...
RFK Jr. Claims the DNC Is 'Rigging' the Primary Against Him
Pro-tax 'influencer' hasanabi whining about being taxed for electronics in Mexico is *CHEF...
The CDC Director took her clown show to Capitol Hill and you have...
Chicago suburb cancels 'poverty simulation event' after avalanche of non-simulated mockery
Siraj Hashmi's 1-word reaction to Karine Jean-Pierre splitting from her partner is hilario...

Twitter tries coming up with 'Kamala's Accomplishments' and SHOCKINGLY ... it goes very POORLY

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:40 PM on September 08, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Earlier today, we did a game of 'what is different from the others' in four pictures. Now, we bring you another fun Friday game, courtesy of Twitter personality, Ian Miles Cheong. 

For this fun game, players are asked to name something, anything, Kamala Harris has accomplished as Vice President. Good luck and Godspeed, friends.

Oh, the answers are gold.

We think you will find the answers are less than supportive. Buckle up!

Touché.

That was a good try, but that was actually her previous job. We will allow it, though.

We have a winner!

Recommended

BIG LAUGHS at SLATE for being SHORT on substance in HIT piece on Martin Short
ArtistAngie

This was her last job, friends. Please abide by the rules of the game. Heh!

Apparently, people are completely unable to come up with anything because the answers are all from her last job. Sigh.

Oh, yes, she is a real Churchill.

She has literally revitalized the Venn Diagram market. No one loves a Venn Diagram like Kamala.

Honestly, that is her greatest accomplishment. She stood on a stage and called a man a 'racist' and then he asked her to be his Vice President. That surely takes some kind of sorcery most of us can't even fathom.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: CALIFORNIA KAMALA HARRIS VICE PRESIDENT WHITE HOUSE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BIG LAUGHS at SLATE for being SHORT on substance in HIT piece on Martin Short
ArtistAngie
Try and keep up with the mask 'science' in WH's video of Biden touring renovated Situation Room
Doug P.
Glenn Greenwald BUSTS DNC Leftists working with ADL to censor us ALL in damning, must-read THREAD
Sam J.
Oklahoma College to offer bachelor’s degree in gunsmithing and Lefties are having NONE OF IT
Laura W.
Teachers union leader shifts into spin overdrive to explain why her kid attends private school
Doug P.
Alrighty then! Katie Porter would like you to know Biden's economy is doing GREAT actually
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
BIG LAUGHS at SLATE for being SHORT on substance in HIT piece on Martin Short ArtistAngie