The CDC Director took her clown show to Capitol Hill and you have to see it to believe it

justmindy
justmindy  |  12:29 PM on September 08, 2023
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

It's Friday so who is up for a game of "one of these things is not like the other". Here is the first picture. Go!

Don't read ahead if you don't want the answer. Mandy Cohen is wearing masks with all Senators except Mitt Romney. Clearly, she wants to kill him. Mitt is 76, well into the the over 65 demographic most effected by COVID. This is attempted murder, clearly. The Director of the CDC is trying to off Republican Senators.

That's what the 'SCIENCE' says, after all.

Refuse to comply this time. For the sake of our children and their mental health, refuse to comply.

It's all a massive fraud in anticipation of the upcoming election. Let's be real.

Sam J.

We here, at Twitchy, are happy to help facilitate some of that mockery.

Does 'The Science' now say Republicans cannot catch Covid or was she trying to infect Mitt Romney? Those are clearly the only two options or she is a clown.

Thankfully, we did not have any hope to lose, but yes.

Unfortunately, that is exactly what our current leaders are involved in and why they deserve zero trust or respect from the general public.

