The CDC Director took her clown show to Capitol Hill and you have to see it to believe it

It's Friday so who is up for a game of "one of these things is not like the other". Here is the first picture. Go!

Don't read ahead if you don't want the answer. Mandy Cohen is wearing masks with all Senators except Mitt Romney. Clearly, she wants to kill him. Mitt is 76, well into the the over 65 demographic most effected by COVID. This is attempted murder, clearly. The Director of the CDC is trying to off Republican Senators.

Why were you trying to murder Mitt Romney??? — AJ Kay (@AJKayWriter) September 8, 2023

that thing you have on your face doesn’t work, btw — Kyle Martinsen 🐊 (@KyleMartinsen_) September 7, 2023

That's what the 'SCIENCE' says, after all.

This mask theater is so bizarre and harmful. How many more kids will suffer before you throw covidianism in the dust bin of history where it belongs? — Eli Klein (@TheEliKlein) September 8, 2023

Refuse to comply this time. For the sake of our children and their mental health, refuse to comply.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin has been unmasked constantly, including on a public bus, as in the photo she put on Twitter this week. Masking now to perform Covid theater with the CDC director just seems like fraud. pic.twitter.com/vwFQ1mXRO8 — Eli Klein (@TheEliKlein) September 8, 2023

It's all a massive fraud in anticipation of the upcoming election. Let's be real.

You maskers are ridiculous and deserve all the ridicule that can be thrown your way — 🇺🇸 JimAaron 🇺🇸 (@ArOkTxNm1) September 8, 2023

We here, at Twitchy, are happy to help facilitate some of that mockery.

Hmmm masking to meet Dems but not Repubs?



Is this biowarfare? — Sai Medi (@Saikmedi) September 8, 2023

Does 'The Science' now say Republicans cannot catch Covid or was she trying to infect Mitt Romney? Those are clearly the only two options or she is a clown.

The new CDC director is certainly not shy about her commitment to endless masking after multiple studies have confirmed that she’s engaging in useless theater



How do they expect to regain trust when they can’t even admit they were wrong? https://t.co/4TEwbQZf5U — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) September 8, 2023

Maskers are like The Terminator.



They’ll never stop.



It’s what they do, it’s all they do.



They need to be shamed, mocked, humiliated and defeated. https://t.co/AknybDkzCg — Rocky Mountain High (@subsix848) September 7, 2023

This isn’t exactly giving me hope for the future of the @CDCgov and a return to rational and evidence-based guidance. https://t.co/jtRwOlhjQs — Milena (@jelistrop) September 8, 2023

Thankfully, we did not have any hope to lose, but yes.

If every day citizens want to mask, not mask or mask only when meeting with democratic senators I don’t really care.



But It’s critical for society that our health care leaders are competent, rigorous, apolitical, scientific, rational, respected & not engaged in (woke) activism. https://t.co/p9HmwkOTTA — VFox (@drvictoriafox) September 8, 2023

Unfortunately, that is exactly what our current leaders are involved in and why they deserve zero trust or respect from the general public.

