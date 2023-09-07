Thomas Massie shifts into 'sassy mode' and obliterates a former competitor in one tweet

Many a man has come at Thomas Massie and failed and this Twitter exchange is just another example. Massie tweeted he would refile his lawsuit against the Biden Administration if they tried to reinstate mask mandates on planes.

Spoke with my lawyer today: if Biden reinstates the federal mask mandate on airplanes, I’ll refile our lawsuit immediately.https://t.co/8QOLgdWnHB — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 7, 2023

That is very good news.

It’s a good deal to be a congressman with no legislative accomplishments for #KY04. Performative outrage artist Thomas Massie picks another nonexistent issue to sow division. Maybe he can take on the two-beer-a-week limit next. https://t.co/wmoaVzfPAv pic.twitter.com/91uuE2qNuP — Matthew Lehman (@lehman4kentucky) September 7, 2023

A former rival of Massie decided to weigh in. Probably, not a good choice, in hindsight.

They don't call him 'Sassy Massie' for nothing. Come for the King, you best not miss, and, well, Matthew missed. Matthew thought his worst defeat to Massie came at the ballot box. Wrong. It was on Twitter last night.

Massie even has supporters in Ohio’s 9th CD. Not just a few… a lot — JR Majewski (@JRMajewski) September 7, 2023

Massie has supporters all over the United States. That is what happens when you are a principled legislator.

Thirty Plus Point Spread There @RepThomasMassie. Yep, he's quite be bitter. Like molasses. 😉 — African-American Democrats for Ron DeSantis™️ (@Dems4DeSantis24) September 7, 2023

Just call him 'Bitter Betty'.

That ought to tell him just how much the people of KY just don’t want him. Why would they when they have Sassy Massie? — Lori (@lbgntexas) September 7, 2023

Everyone wants their own 'Sassy Massie'.

Jealousy is a disease. Another booster may fix it for him. — Ashley (@ashleykaycromer) September 7, 2023

The jealousy booster won't stop him from catching jealousy and it won't keep him from transmitting jealousy, and it may not even make the symptoms of jealousy less severe, but he should definitely get a booster.

Oof!



Lehman got doubled in vote count.



Definitely bitter. — Christopher Skelly (@Skelly4Liberty) September 7, 2023

What stage of grief is whining 9 months after getting totally submerged in the dunking tank? — Eric N. Winn (@enwinn) September 7, 2023

He is in the stage of needing professional help.

So he’s the old man yelling the clouds 😹 — abrader (@AppldSymphonics) September 7, 2023

Mr. Matthew has become what he tried to mock. Sigh.

Hahahahaha I love this!!! — JohnBurk (@johnburk39) September 7, 2023

Oh, we all love this. We really do.

Massie always has the best come backs. — Coconut Unicorn 🥥🦄 (@Bosslady75110) September 7, 2023

I’m awaiting the next scandal for Thomas. He’s gotten a proven track record, with very little of the insults towards him to do any actual damage.

Hard to beat the truth. https://t.co/xckvm1F4NZ — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) September 7, 2023

You cannot keep a good man down, and Massie is untouchable. That is what happens when you are honest and do what you say.

