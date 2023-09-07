'CULT!' Covid-positive Whoopi Goldberg calls into 'The View' wearing a mask all alone
Ummm ... WAT?! Scientists create embryo model that ‘looks like textbook example of...
'Trump. Was. RIGHT!' Biden dragged for bragging about steps he's taking to make...
Gun safe manufacturer's backpedal after giving FBI a customer's access code misfires
Can 'Human Engineering' Make Us Intolerant to Meat to Save the Planet?
NOBODY is buying what 'The Nation' is selling in regards to decoupling housing...
Mayor Eric Adams lets the mask SLIP in xenophobic rant about illegal immigrants...
Victor Shi's INSPIRING tale of a convenient pro-Biden plane passenger hilariously sets off...
Just WOW: Reverend shares THREAD calling abortion life-saving and HOLY and HELLOOO Biblica...
Secretary of Navy says Sen. Tommy Tuberville is 'aiding and abetting communists'
Antony Blinken assures Ukraine that we stand with them, for as long as...
Judge orders Texas to remove floating barriers aimed at deterring migrants
Tucker on X, Episode 22: Did Obama have a drug-fueled, gay tryst?
Vice President Kamala Harris has no doubt she could step into President Biden's...

Thomas Massie shifts into 'sassy mode' and obliterates a former competitor in one tweet

justmindy
justmindy  |  9:48 AM on September 07, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Many a man has come at Thomas Massie and failed and this Twitter exchange is just another example. Massie tweeted he would refile his lawsuit against the Biden Administration if they tried to reinstate mask mandates on planes.

That is very good news.

A former rival of Massie decided to weigh in. Probably, not a good choice, in hindsight.

They don't call him 'Sassy Massie' for nothing. Come for the King, you best not miss, and, well, Matthew missed. Matthew thought his worst defeat to Massie came at the ballot box. Wrong. It was on Twitter last night.

Massie has supporters all over the United States. That is what happens when you are a principled legislator.

Recommended

Victor Shi's INSPIRING tale of a convenient pro-Biden plane passenger hilariously sets off BS detectors
Sam J.

Just call him 'Bitter Betty'. 

Everyone wants their own 'Sassy Massie'.

The jealousy booster won't stop him from catching jealousy and it won't keep him from transmitting jealousy, and it may not even make the symptoms of jealousy less severe, but he should definitely get a booster.

He is in the stage of needing professional help.

Mr. Matthew has become what he tried to mock. Sigh.

Oh, we all love this. We really do.

You cannot keep a good man down, and Massie is untouchable. That is what happens when you are honest and do what you say.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!










Tags: KENTUCKY THOMAS MASSIE TWITTER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Victor Shi's INSPIRING tale of a convenient pro-Biden plane passenger hilariously sets off BS detectors
Sam J.
Gun safe manufacturer's backpedal after giving FBI a customer's access code misfires
Doug P.
'Trump. Was. RIGHT!' Biden dragged for bragging about steps he's taking to make our economy even SUCKIER
Sam J.
Mayor Eric Adams lets the mask SLIP in xenophobic rant about illegal immigrants taking NYC over (watch)
Sam J.
NOBODY is buying what 'The Nation' is selling in regards to decoupling housing from profit
ArtistAngie
Ummm ... WAT?! Scientists create embryo model that ‘looks like textbook example of 14-day-old embryo'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Victor Shi's INSPIRING tale of a convenient pro-Biden plane passenger hilariously sets off BS detectors Sam J.