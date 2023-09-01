NY Times serves up the hottest of takes on who 'enabled a crime...
Philip Bump melts down after being HUMILIATED over Biden on podcast (host then...
Texas Supreme Court allows law limiting gender affirming care to go forward per...
The ‘Kamala Harris of Canada’ weighs in on the 2SLGBTQI+ travel advisory
Public radio: 'Oregon kids return to school — and the festival of viruses...
Team Trump hit with Community Notes over COVID-19 video
Well ain't that a load of bull. Cop pulls over bull riding shotgun
Tucker on X, Episode 21 (and catching up with other episodes)
Chicago residents on proposed migrant shelter: 'Send them back.'
After this post attacking Trump over big pharma, if Joe Biden's eyes aren't...
Rolling Stone has the manifesto for the racist Jacksonville killer already
The Nation puzzled by heartland America's 'harsh sexual morality' and its love for...
Karine Jean-Pierre says she can't keep up with President Joe Biden
Former President Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia

A tree fell on the Florida Governor's Mansion ... and Leftists apparently found religion

justmindy  |  9:58 AM on September 01, 2023
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Yesterday, we told you about an oak tree falling on the Governor's Mansion during the hurricane in Florida. As scary as it was, no one was injured and the home can be repaired. You may have thought that would be the end of the story. You would be wrong. Apparently, the 'Church of Leftism' has decreed the tree fell on the Governor's Mansion because DeSantis did not respect climate change enough. Yes, this is real.

For people who hate God and the Bible, they sure quote Him quite a lot.

That's really deep, man.

Maybe DeSantis should go out in the woods after a full moon with his crystals and douse himself in essential oils to atone for his misdeeds. Unfortunately, the mosquitoes in Florida would eat him up. 

Apparently, 'God' is for killing babies up until the time of their birth and cutting the genitals off 12 year olds. Who knew?

Recommended

Philip Bump melts down after being HUMILIATED over Biden on podcast (host then DROPS him on Twitter)
Sam J.

If you are seeking the 'weirdest people in America', they are in this comment section.

It's 'as many' signs as He can. Not 'as much' ... you can't be humorless and also dumb, Lilla.

That tree is dead, so it will be firewood soon, or maybe some good wood chips to smoke meat.

Leftism is their religion and they sprinkle in the Bible when it serves them.

This is literally the first tree to ever fall.

This hurricane clearly had blue hair and used she/her pronouns. That is how you know.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!






Tags: CLIMATE CHANGE FLORIDA GOD RELIGION DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Philip Bump melts down after being HUMILIATED over Biden on podcast (host then DROPS him on Twitter)
Sam J.
The ‘Kamala Harris of Canada’ weighs in on the 2SLGBTQI+ travel advisory
Aaron Walker
Tucker on X, Episode 21 (and catching up with other episodes)
Aaron Walker
Well ain't that a load of bull. Cop pulls over bull riding shotgun
Gordon Kushner
Chicago residents on proposed migrant shelter: 'Send them back.'
Brett T.
Texas Supreme Court allows law limiting gender affirming care to go forward per NBC News
RickRobinson

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Philip Bump melts down after being HUMILIATED over Biden on podcast (host then DROPS him on Twitter) Sam J.