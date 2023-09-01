A tree fell on the Florida Governor's Mansion ... and Leftists apparently found religion

Yesterday, we told you about an oak tree falling on the Governor's Mansion during the hurricane in Florida. As scary as it was, no one was injured and the home can be repaired. You may have thought that would be the end of the story. You would be wrong. Apparently, the 'Church of Leftism' has decreed the tree fell on the Governor's Mansion because DeSantis did not respect climate change enough. Yes, this is real.

Do you guys think having a 100-year-old oak tree fall on his own mansion during a climate change-fueled hurricane while his family is inside will finally make Ron DeSantis realize that climate change is an investment risk or no https://t.co/jEJd7DTHdV — Emily Atkin (@emorwee) August 31, 2023

"When Pharaoh saw that the rain and hail and thunder had stopped, he sinned again: He and his officials hardened their hearts." Exodus 9:34, NIV https://t.co/tmryq8KmzH — Olúfẹ́mi O. Táíwò (@OlufemiOTaiwo) August 31, 2023

For people who hate God and the Bible, they sure quote Him quite a lot.

this is one of those things where when you read it in a fantasy novel you’re like “wow this fascist dictator is ignoring the warnings of the gods… incredible hubris” but since it’s the real world it’s just increasing consequences for accelerating climate change https://t.co/zmofmlztOo — ak, now without titties, (@aries_menace) August 30, 2023

That's really deep, man.

this is a sign from mother nature https://t.co/2sUgomGT2C — bethany (@fiImgal) August 30, 2023

Maybe DeSantis should go out in the woods after a full moon with his crystals and douse himself in essential oils to atone for his misdeeds. Unfortunately, the mosquitoes in Florida would eat him up.

God knew EXACTLY what he was doing. "mess with my children and find out" https://t.co/iz4ScbDBpw — grey/noah (@greyveyardshift) August 31, 2023

Apparently, 'God' is for killing babies up until the time of their birth and cutting the genitals off 12 year olds. Who knew?

karma is my boyfriend karma is a god karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend karmas a relaxing thought aren’t you envious for you it’s not https://t.co/teNEZN74u9 — tracey ✨ (@wasteIndbby) August 30, 2023

If you are seeking the 'weirdest people in America', they are in this comment section.

God’s just sending as much signs as he can isn’t he https://t.co/rxJm4Y7Vc0 — Lilla🏳️‍⚧️  (@LillaButGayer) August 31, 2023

It's 'as many' signs as He can. Not 'as much' ... you can't be humorless and also dumb, Lilla.

If you don’t speak for the trees, the trees will speak for themselves. https://t.co/0nrdTR7bk4 — Maureen Balsillie (@greenMREEN) August 30, 2023

That tree is dead, so it will be firewood soon, or maybe some good wood chips to smoke meat.

These people will swear to you they aren’t religious. https://t.co/dTJ7AUuC7Z — John Now at Friendster Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) September 1, 2023

Leftism is their religion and they sprinkle in the Bible when it serves them.

Again and again we see that the removal of Christianity from our culture didn’t increase secularism so much as lead to a return of the old gods, though with new names.



Child sacrifice and worshipping the elements are back on the menu boys. God save us. — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) September 1, 2023

My question is that do you consider climate change to be the religion or just one of the sacraments of another religion? — Joe McWopSki (@LakesFirearmsTr) September 1, 2023

He doesn't seem superstitious but you do you — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 1, 2023

Whoa, are you telling me that (checks notes) trees falling during hurricanes is a NEW THING? Thank you for this breaking news. You've changed my mind about the "climate crisis" now that I know this. — Sour Patch Lyds 🌺🐊 (@sourpatchlyds) September 1, 2023

This is literally the first tree to ever fall.

Hurricane in hurricane area during hurricane season causing property damage proves all of writer's deeply-felt passions are not just true, but causally linked. — Razor (@hale_razor) September 1, 2023

Please tell me the difference between a climate change fueled hurricane and your normal run of the mill hurricane that has been happening that area for centuries if not millennia. — TonyD3942 (@ajd121) September 1, 2023

This hurricane clearly had blue hair and used she/her pronouns. That is how you know.

