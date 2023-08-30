Meteorologist Ryan Maue schools CNN during their 'climate crisis' hurricane hysteria
Mitch McConnell had another 'scary episode' while speaking to reporters
Eric Swalwell lashes out after being dragged for lame weapons ban post, gets...
LOL! Jesse Kelly offers tips to improve your Twitter experience and it's LITERALLY...
Babylon Bee shares Dems' version of Gadsden Flag and this looks about right
HILARIOUS! Christina Pushaw does not wait around for STUPIDITY and upsets Grant Stern
Late-night hosts pitching collective podcast during writers' strike earns ALL the cringe
NBC News STILL peddling insurrection with all of their might
What happens when Christian, Jewish and Muslim parents unite? School Boards shake in...
Media seem content with WH's ridiculous explanation for Biden having 'no comment' on...
Erick Erickson notes aspect of AP's garbage piece on DeSantis that makes it...
Roseanne Barr unable to be funnier than Rob Reiner celebrating the Biden presidency
The Daily Beast accuses Libs of TikTok of journalism in the first degree
Woman 'grazed' by bullet fired by gun she sneaked into the ballpark in...

Casey DeSantis shared an oak fell on the Governor's Mansion ... but everyone is 'oakey dokey'

justmindy  |  3:16 PM on August 30, 2023
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Last night, Hurricane Idalia hit Florida with a massive wallop. One of the victims of the storm was the Governor's Mansion. An old massive oak tree fell on part of the residence. Casey DeSantis posted pictures of the damage on Twitter. Casey also indicated she was home as well as her three children. Thankfully, they are all safe.

Consider all the history this tree has seen. It's really amazing to think about.

Absolutely. There is nothing better for cooking meat.

Recommended

Meteorologist Ryan Maue schools CNN during their 'climate crisis' hurricane hysteria
Doug P.

There always has to be the nasty person in the comment section who equates a natural disaster with some sin against humanity. Why must people be so awful?

Excellent suggestion for such a terrible comment.

Leftists are the most miserable people in the world, after all.

Are there oak trees around the White House? 

Why could we totally see this happening?

If a tree falls on the Governor's Mansion and someone doesn't use it to make a political joke, did anyone even hear it?

Doing your best Laura Loomer impression, are you?

In the end, Mother Nature always wins. Thankfully, everyone is safe and at the end of the day, that is all that matters.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!






Tags: FLORIDA HURRICANE LAURA LOOMER DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Meteorologist Ryan Maue schools CNN during their 'climate crisis' hurricane hysteria
Doug P.
HILARIOUS! Christina Pushaw does not wait around for STUPIDITY and upsets Grant Stern
ArtistAngie
What happens when Christian, Jewish and Muslim parents unite? School Boards shake in their boots
justmindy
LOL! Jesse Kelly offers tips to improve your Twitter experience and it's LITERALLY brilliant
justmindy
Babylon Bee shares Dems' version of Gadsden Flag and this looks about right
Doug P.
Eric Swalwell lashes out after being dragged for lame weapons ban post, gets dragged AGAIN
RickRobinson

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Meteorologist Ryan Maue schools CNN during their 'climate crisis' hurricane hysteria Doug P.