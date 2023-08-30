Casey DeSantis shared an oak fell on the Governor's Mansion ... but everyone is 'oakey dokey'

Last night, Hurricane Idalia hit Florida with a massive wallop. One of the victims of the storm was the Governor's Mansion. An old massive oak tree fell on part of the residence. Casey DeSantis posted pictures of the damage on Twitter. Casey also indicated she was home as well as her three children. Thankfully, they are all safe.

100 year old oak tree falls on the Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee — Mason, Madison, Mamie and I were home at the time, but thankfully no one was injured.



Our prayers are with everyone impacted by the storm. pic.twitter.com/l6MOE8wNMC — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) August 30, 2023

Thank God everyone is okay. @GovRonDeSantis is away working around the clock for the people of Florida while a tree is laying on his home. Praying for all impacted by the storm. https://t.co/wOUbLwCoLb — James Uthmeier (@JamesUthmeierFL) August 30, 2023

Consider all the history this tree has seen. It's really amazing to think about.

Good heavens! Thank God y’all are safe! — MarybethinFlorida 🇺🇸🐊We Are SW Florida (@marybeth5025) August 30, 2023

THANK GOD you are ok!!



Looks like the Governor has some chainsawing to do!! — Chris Nelson 🇺🇸 🏝 (@ReOpenChris) August 30, 2023

Glad everyone is safe. Get that oak harvested. — Trebor (@TreborJoss) August 30, 2023

Best smoker wood! Seeing it made me want ribs — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) August 30, 2023

Absolutely. There is nothing better for cooking meat.

Stay safe out there! We need our future first family unharmed.



Your husband is commanding an excellent response to this disaster thus far.



Sending my thoughts and best wishes to the people of Florida — Jesse James (@skydiveicarus) August 30, 2023

Oh my goodness. Thank God everyone is safe. 🙏🏼 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) August 30, 2023

Y'all just don't get it - Humanity is in for a reckoning - it's absolutely no coincidence of why TEXAS and FLORIDA are suffering greatly - and it's only beginning — Angel Flores (@AngelforGod) August 30, 2023

There always has to be the nasty person in the comment section who equates a natural disaster with some sin against humanity. Why must people be so awful?

Eat bugs to stop the weather — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) August 30, 2023

Excellent suggestion for such a terrible comment.

Some of the comments on this post are vicious and vile. Grow up. Touch grass. — Suze (@suze109) August 30, 2023

Leftists are the most miserable people in the world, after all.

So glad you're all safe.

Praying for Florida. — Ge🌞rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) August 30, 2023

Thank God you're all safe. Such a shame when a beautiful old tree like that falls, but at least nobody was hurt. — Cecelia (@Ceceliaism) August 30, 2023

Glad you and your family are safe.



Thank you husband on behalf of all Floridians for his amazing job preparing for this storm.#DeSantis2024 — Elijah Kay 🐊 (@ElijahKay2022) August 30, 2023

It’s an omen. God wants you to move to the White House. — Jason Osborne (@Osborne4NH) August 30, 2023

Are there oak trees around the White House?

Glad everyone is safe.



Also, Trump later today on Truth Social: "I prefer governors who don't have trees fall on them." https://t.co/anWVL2ryRO — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) August 30, 2023

Why could we totally see this happening?

How long until someone alleges they faked the tree falling for sympathy? https://t.co/6EqzigQegQ — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) August 30, 2023

If a tree falls on the Governor's Mansion and someone doesn't use it to make a political joke, did anyone even hear it?

"Jill DeSantis is so irresponsible she let her little brats destroy a 100 year old tree in the Governor's mansion." - Team Trump, 2 days from now https://t.co/peWRb8KQ5M — Ron DeSwanson (@SwansonNation) August 30, 2023

Doing your best Laura Loomer impression, are you?

Nobody is safe from the effects of Mother Nature! Thank goodness they are safe! https://t.co/ot6ovS2Vr4 — Brittany (@thebrittanyjea) August 30, 2023

In the end, Mother Nature always wins. Thankfully, everyone is safe and at the end of the day, that is all that matters.

