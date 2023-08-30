Conservative Twitter thinks it's time for VERY senior politicians to go be .... regular citizens

Earlier we told you about Mitch McConnell's 'incident' today while speaking to reporters. This particular occurrence seemed to set off a groundswell of complaints on Twitter about politicians staying in office way past their 'best if used by' date. Many prominent conservative voices had their say.

Would be nice to have a country where any combination of the leaders in charge don't die right in front of us. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 30, 2023

You mean like Joe, or Mitch, or Feinstein, or … yes the list is long. — 🌷Silvina🌷 (@SilvinaFlorida) August 30, 2023

Yes, all of the above actually.

Death is a part of life and anyone at any time can die so I hate judging people's ability based on their age - but it's a big issue that a large % of people wielding the most power also are statistically not going to live a lot longer. — Courtney O’Dell (@sweetcsdesigns) August 30, 2023

If literally almost every single person in the highest offices of our government weren't past the expected life expectancy for their gender, it would be way less concerning.

If they died that would be one thing, but the slip into senesence and then stay. — John J. Vecchione (@VecchTweets) August 30, 2023

When is enough “enough” for these people? Elaine?? Do you have a nice comfy chair at home for Mitch? Suffering like this is ridiculous and cruel!! Not too nice for Mitch, either. — GingerLB (@Jebvv5) August 30, 2023

Makes you wonder who's really running things. Biden and McConnell together couldn't pour pee out of a boot with instructions written on the bottom. https://t.co/f9oB4rfDk0 — Tracy (@tgrif74) August 30, 2023

Age Limits > Term Limits



Get the 80 year olds out of office. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 30, 2023

and let's not nominate one in the Republican primary — Unfiltered☢Boss (@Unfilteredboss1) August 30, 2023

We are looking at the very real possibility of having two men either at or near eighty years old once again. Why does this keep happening?

And don’t let any in that will be over 80 at end of term — John (@VinylRecordsGuy) August 30, 2023

How about 70? People should be enjoying their lives, traveling and playing with their grandchildren, and not running the most powerful country in the world.

If you are eligible to take penalty free withdrawals from an IRA, stay out of office. — Cat in the Hat (@DomesticCEOCat) August 30, 2023

I prefer mandatory cognitive testing — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) August 30, 2023

Why not both?! End career politics, end 80 years old in office.



1 reelection, you must be at most 68 in office. Done. — Gustavo Rebello (@Gu_rebel) August 30, 2023

Or turn Capitol Hill and the White House into nursing facilities and build a new national capital somewhere else. — Cantaloupe News (@CantaloupeNews) August 30, 2023

Heh! Just remodel the old place into a nursing home and move the Capital to somewhere in fly over country.

Strong agreed.



My column from early June: "End American Gerontocracy." https://t.co/VXxIhlJ3eb https://t.co/S5oPySs4ph — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) August 30, 2023

Biden's Centennial State fall is hardly the only recent example of a high-ranking senior citizen appearing less-than-stellar in the public eye. The 89-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), whose political career first began in 1970 (one year before Biden's), recently missed over two months of senatorial work while recovering from a nasty bout of shingles and encephalitis. When she finally made her way back to the Capitol, Feinstein, in the words of a May 18 New York Times article, "appeared shockingly diminished." Since returning, the now-wheelchair-bound Feinstein has required additional staff assistance to merely cast her votes and has apparently forgotten she was ever out of commission to begin with: "No, I haven't been gone," she told Slate on May 16. Come again?

Overall, an incredible 68% of U.S. senators in the current Congress are aged 60 or older. The single most popular subgroup, at a whopping 34% of the putative "world's greatest deliberative body," is the sexagenarians—most of whom are old enough to receive Social Security benefits. The constitutional minimum age for being a U.S. senator is 30, but the cumulative share of senators in the current Congress under the age of 50 is a paltry 10%. There are three times as many senators in the current Congress aged 70-79 than there are senators aged 30-49. That ought to be alarming—these men and women are charged with decisions pertaining to declaring war and assessing our most sensitive intelligence, among other crucial matters. As for the U.S. Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett is the youngest justice at age 51, and five of the nine black-robed oracles are old enough to potentially receive Social Security benefits.

Except if your name is Chuck Grassley https://t.co/BUKwnXubkN — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) August 30, 2023

There are exceptions to every rule and that guy is one of them.

Hear Hear! No animals in the wild would ever put the oldest and weakest as their leaders… https://t.co/HiS9B9h5Me — Doug Still (@DougShootsStr8) August 31, 2023

Well said. There are ever evolving challenges in the world and America needs the absolute best and most capable leadership. It's up to voters to ensure that happens.

