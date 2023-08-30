Conservative Twitter thinks it's time for VERY senior politicians to go be .... regular citizens

Stephen L. Miller tells of an alternate timeline where Jaiden is invited to...
justmindy  |  11:10 PM on August 30, 2023

Earlier we told you about Mitch McConnell's 'incident' today while speaking to reporters. This particular occurrence seemed to set off a groundswell of complaints on Twitter about politicians staying in office way past their 'best if used by' date. Many prominent conservative voices had their say.

Yes, all of the above actually.

If literally almost every single person in the highest offices of our government weren't past the expected life expectancy for their gender, it would be way less concerning.

Gordon Kushner

We are looking at the very real possibility of having two men either at or near eighty years old once again. Why does this keep happening?

How about 70? People should be enjoying their lives, traveling and playing with their grandchildren, and not running the most powerful country in the world.

Heh! Just remodel the old place into a nursing home and move the Capital to somewhere in fly over country.

Biden's Centennial State fall is hardly the only recent example of a high-ranking senior citizen appearing less-than-stellar in the public eye. The 89-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), whose political career first began in 1970 (one year before Biden's), recently missed over two months of senatorial work while recovering from a nasty bout of shingles and encephalitis. When she finally made her way back to the Capitol, Feinstein, in the words of a May 18 New York Times article, "appeared shockingly diminished." Since returning, the now-wheelchair-bound Feinstein has required additional staff assistance to merely cast her votes and has apparently forgotten she was ever out of commission to begin with: "No, I haven't been gone," she told Slate on May 16. Come again?

Overall, an incredible 68% of U.S. senators in the current Congress are aged 60 or older. The single most popular subgroup, at a whopping 34% of the putative "world's greatest deliberative body," is the sexagenarians—most of whom are old enough to receive Social Security benefits. The constitutional minimum age for being a U.S. senator is 30, but the cumulative share of senators in the current Congress under the age of 50 is a paltry 10%. There are three times as many senators in the current Congress aged 70-79 than there are senators aged 30-49. That ought to be alarming—these men and women are charged with decisions pertaining to declaring war and assessing our most sensitive intelligence, among other crucial matters. As for the U.S. Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett is the youngest justice at age 51, and five of the nine black-robed oracles are old enough to potentially receive Social Security benefits.

There are exceptions to every rule and that guy is one of them. 

Well said. There are ever evolving challenges in the world and America needs the absolute best and most capable leadership. It's up to voters to ensure that happens.

