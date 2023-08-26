Joy Reid went to the hair stylist ... and apparently requested 'The Donald...
Ready to fight the Democratic power in Georgia ... 'FREE JENNA' merchandise just dropped

justmindy  |  12:40 AM on August 26, 2023
Fulton County Sheriff's Office

With the release of Donald Trump's mugshot, it is easy to forget a whole bunch of other people were also indicted in Georgia unfairly. We told you about Jenna Ellis totally rocking her mugshot like the queen she is, and now, our parent company, Salem Media, has announced a mug you can buy to support unfairly targeted defendants. The proceeds will go to Harmeet Dhillon's organization, 'Center for American Liberty', to help other wrongfully prosecuted defendants. You can fight the unfair two tiered just system and procure some very cool merchandise.

If coffee isn't your jam, there is all kinds of tees and hats, as well. There is truly something for everyone.

Absolutely! We can all agree a politicized justice system can never be tolerated and we should do our best to defend the wrongly prosecuted.

