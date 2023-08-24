Jenna Ellis shows off her new social media profile pic

LifeNews serves Dems a 5-minute reminder that, yes, they DO support abortion up...
Doug P.  |  12:56 PM on August 24, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Former president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump is expected to turn himself in this afternoon at the Fulton County Courthouse where he'll presumably be fingerprinted and have a mugshot taken: 

Former President Donald Trump plans to turn himself in and be processed at the Fulton County jail on Thursday, following his agreement earlier Monday to a $200,000 bond and other release conditions.

“I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, confirming CNN’s earlier reporting from two sources familiar with the plan.

Several co-defendants in the sweeping Georgia racketeering case have also agreed to the terms of their bond agreements with the district attorney’s office.

Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis had her mugshot taken earlier this week, and guess who has a new profile picture: 

Well, there it is!

How long will it take before Trump has HIS mugshot as a profile pic and on hats to remind everybody that Democrats have turned the legal system into something Stalin would be proud of?

They're not only arresting political opponents, but their lawyers. Sure, this is totally normal.

***

