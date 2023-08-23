Jenna Ellis absolutely ROCKS her Fulton County mugshot

Police remove man from school board meeting for reading from a book in...
Amy  |  9:20 PM on August 23, 2023
Fulton County Sheriff's Office

It was a big day in Fulton County, Georgia as many members of former President Donald Trump's staff turned themselves in for the charges brought by District Attorney Fani Willis.

Onetime Trump attorney Jenna Ellis was among those that did, and she shared her mug shot with a fierce and fearless post on Twitter/X:

The post reads in full:

“But I say unto you, love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them that despitefully use you and persecute you…” 

Matt 5:44 “But he who trusts in the Lord, lovingkindness shall surround him. Be glad in the Lord and rejoice, you righteous ones; And shout for joy, all you who are upright in heart.” Psalm 32:10-11

Regardless of which 'side' Ellis may be on now, it's pretty clear by her relaxed smile that she's confident she will be vindicated in this absolutely outrageous prosecution.

We love it too.

She sure did.

Ellis had plenty of approval for her decision to embrace these circumstances, even from people who don't agree with her current opinions on the former President and his supporters:

The bottom line is that regardless of who you support as the 2024 Republican candidate, we can all agree that this is a politically-driven travesty of justice and Ellis handled this moment beautifully.

***

GEORGIA INDICTMENT TRUMP

