One Trump defendant remains imprisoned ... and it's very complicated

justmindy  |  8:54 PM on August 26, 2023
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

Yesterday, we told you about the 'Free Jenna' movement after Trump's former attorney, Jenna Ellis, was also arrested in Georgia. One other defendant you may not have heard much about is Harrison Floyd. Harrison Floyd was also arrested and is a defendant in the Trump trial. He is the leader of 'Black Voices for Trump' and a veteran. Unlike all the other defendants, he has been unable to make bail. He is still imprisoned.

There is a ;GiveSendGo' to help Floyd who has been denied a public defender, but cannot afford a private attorney.

Conservative media personality, Wayne Dupree, weighed in with additional context. As it is difficult to trust anything involved with these cases, we suggest holding off on making any judgements until more facts are revealed.

Every defendant deserves the right to defend themselves and be granted bond in most cases. Hopefully, Mr. Floyd will acquire an attorney very soon and find a fair resolution to his case.

