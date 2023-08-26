One Trump defendant remains imprisoned ... and it's very complicated

Yesterday, we told you about the 'Free Jenna' movement after Trump's former attorney, Jenna Ellis, was also arrested in Georgia. One other defendant you may not have heard much about is Harrison Floyd. Harrison Floyd was also arrested and is a defendant in the Trump trial. He is the leader of 'Black Voices for Trump' and a veteran. Unlike all the other defendants, he has been unable to make bail. He is still imprisoned.

BREAKING: Harrison Floyd, the Director of Black Voices for Trump, remains in custody in Fulton County without bond in connection with the Georgia election fraud case. He was among the 19 individuals indicted recently and subsequently surrendered himself. Harrison, a dedicated… pic.twitter.com/QDOja0ohr9 — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) August 25, 2023

UPDATE: The judge has DENIED bail to Harrison Floyd, the former Director of Black Voices for Trump and one of the 19 people indicted in the Georgia case. The denial took place yesterday. He's the only one in detention there.pic.twitter.com/F6eARpQyqj — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) August 26, 2023

See for yourself. He’s a patriot. pic.twitter.com/pFZ8T0F2Ss — John Mason Long (@jml1025) August 25, 2023

There is a ;GiveSendGo' to help Floyd who has been denied a public defender, but cannot afford a private attorney.

It would be gracious to spread a little of those millions over to the guy still in prison since Trump is a billionaire. Just saying!

Why is Harrison Floyd still in Fulton Co. jail? Why did Fani Willis leave a black man in jail over this? He needs to be released immediately. Please donate to his legal defense fund!!https://t.co/wEapZ3g18h — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) August 25, 2023

To bring everyone up to date on my friend and what’s missing from that story is that he was alleged to have assaulted an FBI official. We don’t know if that is true but there was a warrant out for him. The no bond is not for the Fani Willis thing specifically. We still need to… — Wayne DuPree  (@WayneDupreeShow) August 26, 2023

I am too much into common sense and keeping it real. I found this out the same night he went in because I needed to know the racial parameters of the situation. When I learned about the FBI assault them it made sense but then again it doesn’t. Hope things work out for him — Wayne DuPree  (@WayneDupreeShow) August 26, 2023

Conservative media personality, Wayne Dupree, weighed in with additional context. As it is difficult to trust anything involved with these cases, we suggest holding off on making any judgements until more facts are revealed.

I’m being told that this is Harrison Floyd’s defense fund.



Give to the defense funds of those targeted by weaponization of government instead of WinRed, the RNC, or the Trump PAC until they are also willing to stand with all of us.https://t.co/8jLRjrjOI9 — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 26, 2023

Every defendant deserves the right to defend themselves and be granted bond in most cases. Hopefully, Mr. Floyd will acquire an attorney very soon and find a fair resolution to his case.