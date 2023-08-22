'He's the MASTER TROLL'! Trump tries to provoke opponents in advance of Wednesday's debate

Joe Biden Gets Ruthlessly Mocked for Disastrous Hawaii Trip
justmindy  |  1:55 PM on August 22, 2023
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Earlier, we told you about the Democrats trolling tomorrow night's debate. Now, Team Trump is at it. If there is one thing they are good at, it is getting media attention and their latest gimmick is sure to do that.

Basically, this is Trump's way of saying (again), he has this primary all wrapped up and the folks debating tomorrow night all just want to be his VP pick. For the record, DeSantis has said he wouldn't accept a VP invitation from Trump and Vivek has said he is not interested in any other position but the top position. Asa has said he wouldn't even support Trump for the nomination if he won, so perhaps Trump isn't entirely right about his theory.

Also, apparently Fox, the host of the debate, is not amused by the site and is blocking employees from accessing the site on company computers.

Pretty sure Kari Lake or Marjorie Taylor Greene think they have that lane locked up.

Trump advisor Jason Miller seemed to like it.

There were definite fans of the ploy.

Others were not so impressed.

Still others saw it as a way to cover for not showing up to the debate. Basically, it is bombast to cover for cowardice.

Poor Pence will never live that down. As far as we know, the fly will not attend tomorrow's debate.

Admittedly, this is true. No one will ever out troll Trump. The question America will answer is if that is important or if they are ready to move on to a not so entertaining, but possibly more restrained candidate. The primaries will tell the story.

