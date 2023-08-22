'He's the MASTER TROLL'! Trump tries to provoke opponents in advance of Wednesday's debate

Earlier, we told you about the Democrats trolling tomorrow night's debate. Now, Team Trump is at it. If there is one thing they are good at, it is getting media attention and their latest gimmick is sure to do that.

NEW: Trump’s super PAC has made a Vice Presidential Debate 2024 website with the other GOP candidates currently running for President on it:



https://t.co/fFjPs9wziR — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) August 22, 2023

Basically, this is Trump's way of saying (again), he has this primary all wrapped up and the folks debating tomorrow night all just want to be his VP pick. For the record, DeSantis has said he wouldn't accept a VP invitation from Trump and Vivek has said he is not interested in any other position but the top position. Asa has said he wouldn't even support Trump for the nomination if he won, so perhaps Trump isn't entirely right about his theory.

A Fox employee tells me this site is banned from working on Fox computers. This is what pops up for Fox employees when they try to view the website, I am told: https://t.co/wtyCBdC5Ia pic.twitter.com/rh72DuyMXa — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) August 22, 2023

Also, apparently Fox, the host of the debate, is not amused by the site and is blocking employees from accessing the site on company computers.

A double troll because none of them are getting picked! — Stephen Leary (@stephenleary) August 22, 2023

Pretty sure Kari Lake or Marjorie Taylor Greene think they have that lane locked up.

Trump advisor Jason Miller seemed to like it.

There aren't enough fire emojis to describe this.



Absolutely wrecks the field. https://t.co/fwTk3VAgCs — Kaelan Dorr (@KDORR_USA) August 22, 2023

The Master Troller in Chief at it again. 🤣😂 https://t.co/mW2Oxt1t5U — High_Desert_Patriot (@js_stevens) August 22, 2023

There were definite fans of the ploy.

The Trump Super PAC’s attack against Haley is literally that she thought George Floyd didn’t deserve to be murdered. https://t.co/2PmpteUwHi pic.twitter.com/oYAenx8TFv — Money Spreader (@WealthyAutocrat) August 22, 2023

Nah, he’s a coward. — Jenn (@jennyjupite) August 22, 2023

No more old people! pic.twitter.com/oMNlqUFJ0K — Latina Not Latinx (@LatinaNotLatinx) August 22, 2023

Others were not so impressed.

Too bad he’s too afraid to debate… https://t.co/67CfbUcXCf — Matt Stertz (@phattmatt) August 22, 2023

The arrogance & sense of entitlement is nauseating https://t.co/RJZhDH1QfM — Wyatt Buckingham 🔮 (@BuckinghamWyatt) August 22, 2023

Still others saw it as a way to cover for not showing up to the debate. Basically, it is bombast to cover for cowardice.

Pence has a fly on his head! 🤣 — MrsD (@THE_MrsD3) August 22, 2023

Poor Pence will never live that down. As far as we know, the fly will not attend tomorrow's debate.

Trump is a Master troll artist 🤣🤣🤣 — BiG_St3v3🇺🇲 (@bigsteve35194) August 22, 2023

Admittedly, this is true. No one will ever out troll Trump. The question America will answer is if that is important or if they are ready to move on to a not so entertaining, but possibly more restrained candidate. The primaries will tell the story.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!























