John Hayward goes scorched-EARTH on Democrats LINING their pockets with 'social justice' i...
Dick's Sporting Goods blames equity ... SORRY ... 'organized retail crime' for MASSIVE...
'YOU ARE LATE': Check out the way Maui residents 'welcomed' Biden (OMG-LOL, he...
We Spoke to an Amish Farmer Who's Being Targeted by the Government
Iowahawk's play-by-play makes Biden's gaffes/comments in Maui even WORSE (more hilarious)
BRUTAL thread dissects a media MORE concerned with egos and political power than...
'We are DONE!' Megyn Kelly takes MAN who thinks he's a chick APART...
Ph.D claiming Chinese and Russian media are trying to make Biden look bad...
Is he ASLEEP?! Think Biden making cringe jokes about Hawaii was bad? You...
AYFKM?! Biden tells Hawaiians who just lost EVERYTHING about how he almost lost...
Police arrest New Yorkers protesting conversion of senior center to migrant housing
This is why I won't shut up about the COVID tyranny ... and...
'Hot ground': Biden makes tone-deaf attempt at humor while FINALLY visiting fire-ravaged M...
Biden using pseudonyms to email foreign leaders doesn't seem to have interested the...

Democrats will fly a banner plane around Wednesday's GOP Debate ... and it's as dumb as it sounds

justmindy  |  12:19 PM on August 22, 2023
AP Photo

I'm sure that will change hearts and minds. Democrats plan to hire a plane to fly around Milwaukee tomorrow night during the debate with a banner reading 'GOP 2024: A Race for the Extreme MAGA Base'.

Since it seems as if Democrats are only trying to appeal to men who think they are women and shrieking harpies with blue hair, it appears they don't have much room to talk.

Recommended

'We are DONE!' Megyn Kelly takes MAN who thinks he's a chick APART for trying to silence female athlete
Sam J.

Clearly, it's all a big hoax.

When you don't have a winning message, the next strategy is dividing the voter base and making them fear one another.

Leftists are devoid of a sense of humor.

To be fair, there is so much bad about this plan that it is hard to know where to start. The whole concept is nonsense wrapped up in hypocrisy.

Yes, exactly that.

Democrats are always going to Democrat. It is what Leftists do.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!









Tags: CLIMATE CLIMATE CHANGE DEBATE DEMOCRAT DNC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'We are DONE!' Megyn Kelly takes MAN who thinks he's a chick APART for trying to silence female athlete
Sam J.
Dick's Sporting Goods blames equity ... SORRY ... 'organized retail crime' for MASSIVE drop in profits
Sam J.
Iowahawk's play-by-play makes Biden's gaffes/comments in Maui even WORSE (more hilarious)
Sam J.
BRUTAL thread dissects a media MORE concerned with egos and political power than reporting COVID truths
Sam J.
'YOU ARE LATE': Check out the way Maui residents 'welcomed' Biden (OMG-LOL, he SO deserved this)
Sam J.
Ph.D claiming Chinese and Russian media are trying to make Biden look bad in Hawaii MOCKED spectacularly
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
'We are DONE!' Megyn Kelly takes MAN who thinks he's a chick APART for trying to silence female athlete Sam J.