Democrats will fly a banner plane around Wednesday's GOP Debate ... and it's as dumb as it sounds

I'm sure that will change hearts and minds. Democrats plan to hire a plane to fly around Milwaukee tomorrow night during the debate with a banner reading 'GOP 2024: A Race for the Extreme MAGA Base'.

The DNC has booked a plane to fly around Milwaukee on Wednesday night dragging a banner reading: “GOP 2024: A Race for the Extreme MAGA Base.”

per @playbookdc — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) August 22, 2023

Since it seems as if Democrats are only trying to appeal to men who think they are women and shrieking harpies with blue hair, it appears they don't have much room to talk.

So a silly carbon emitting stunt from the folks who reprimand the rest of us for driving to the grocery store. Seems legit. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) August 22, 2023

So not really worried about Climate Change.... — AltitudeBen (@BenAltitude) August 22, 2023

What about the climate though? — The Libs Of Reddit (@TheLibsOfReddit) August 22, 2023

Lmaooo. “Climate change is a national emergency” — Joey Jo-Jo Jr Shabadoo (@JoShabadoo) August 22, 2023

I've been led by the DNC to believe that we are in an existential climate crisis. Surely flying this plane around could lead to the end of the world, no? It seems dangerous. Why risk it? — Robert Robertson (@RobRobertsonMN) August 22, 2023

Climate emergency! Global boiling! — Deacon Frost (@DeaconFrost95) August 22, 2023

CLIMATE 👏 CHANGE 👏 IS 👏 REAL — OvaltineJenkins (@OvltineJnkins) August 22, 2023

Why does the DNC hate the environment and want to pollute our air? — Kody (@Kody12tx) August 22, 2023

What’s the carbon footprint of this stunt? — Jack Daley (@jackDaleyDCLA) August 22, 2023

"The world is literally going to end in five years if you don't give up your car, stove, refrigerator, oven, and washing machine."



"Okay now we're gonna fly this plane in circles around Milwaukee." https://t.co/JLR4XJD8sI — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 22, 2023

climate change is a national emergency except when we need to fly our lil plane around a bit as a treat https://t.co/oGOMmzGrfH — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) August 22, 2023

Clearly, it's all a big hoax.

Words like “extreme” when applied to voters are dangerous and promote violence through demonization and dehumanization. — Truth Ninja (@TruthNinja316) August 22, 2023

When you don't have a winning message, the next strategy is dividing the voter base and making them fear one another.

So not only can they not meme but they can’t… squints… book a plane to make a valid point. — Stefon Rogers (@stefonrogers) August 22, 2023

Then they plan to book a hot-air balloon flying a banner that reads "The Left Can't Meme" — The Laugher (@Laughing_Jae) August 22, 2023

Leftists are devoid of a sense of humor.

I did not expect the amount of replies to this complaining about how the banner did not say something about climate change. I’m more disappointed with how bad the message they came up with is! — ben (@lostmymindok) August 22, 2023

To be fair, there is so much bad about this plan that it is hard to know where to start. The whole concept is nonsense wrapped up in hypocrisy.

So hypocrites, huh? — Press Squealer (@BeenLucky7) August 22, 2023

Yes, exactly that.

Being total hypocrites to own the cons. https://t.co/tRJnwpXxaw — Brittany (@bccover) August 22, 2023

Democrats are always going to Democrat. It is what Leftists do.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!































