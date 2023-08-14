Dana Loesch has a suggestion for 'Prince Charming' in the new 'Snow White' remake

Last month, Twitchy Team confirmed the new Snow White would be much different than the original. Now, there are even hints all the Prince's scenes may end up cut from the movie before it even hits the big screen.

It just gets worse and worse....



The new Snow White says that the Prince was a creepy stalker and suggests that all scenes of the Prince could be cut



She’s a walking PR disaster for Disney pic.twitter.com/7QJGDIx5er — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 13, 2023

Seeing this interview, conservative media personality, Dana Loesch, had the perfect take.

So it’s not actually the story of Snow White. They probably couldn’t have a Prince Charming in this one because Snow White is so annoying that he’d just let her continue napping. https://t.co/UQwGoIWnND — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 14, 2023

It's kind of like the old saying, 'sometimes I wake up Grumpy, and sometimes I let her sleep'.

It's the story of Snow White Supremacy and the fall of patriarchy or something. — Alejandro Miguelsky 🇺🇲 Ð (@realalexmikh) August 14, 2023

She talks like she is 12. — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) August 14, 2023

It would be best if she would just stop talking altogether.

Snow off-white is so preachy that the Prince eats the poison apple. — The Rabbit of Caerbannog (@NeutronLiam) August 14, 2023

That actress is toxic cringe. — Alexander (@alexpigeon) August 14, 2023

Prince: *kisses snow white*



Snow White: *wakes up… goes into wokeist rant*



Prince: What… have… I… done… ? — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) August 14, 2023

Almost like opening Pandora's Box.

What is so wicked about the witch? I would put Snow White to sleep too. And I wouldn't use an apple, hammer maybe, but not an apple. — James DeWeese (@JamesDeWeese18) August 14, 2023

When the witch becomes a likable character, a mistake has been made.

"Hi-Ho, Hi-Ho, it's off to work on our male gazes we go..." pic.twitter.com/IqX8hhuZrE — JimDelRey (Insert Blue Checkmark Here) (@JimDelRey) August 14, 2023

The Disney we all loved and revered is dead. This person (POS) should never have been the one sleeping. I can't call her a princess; she's more like a pig. Disney will come close to going broke if they continue this sham. https://t.co/p3Xbn03PpP — Bill Kuzbyt (@BillKuzbyt) August 14, 2023

There’s nothing they won’t destroy. — 🇺🇸 Philly the Kid 🇺🇸 (@GAVolb) August 14, 2023

"So we didn't do that this time."



Yes, 'we' took it upon ourselves to change a time-honored classic fairly tale because 'we' love to subvert the culture. And who exactly is 'we', anyway? — All Out Of Bubble Gum (@Greg_Tolan) August 14, 2023

'We', meaning the paying audience, surely did not ask for this change.

You’re absolutely right. They just used the name of a beloved fairytale to get people to go. Has nothing to do with Snow White. — june harris (@juniemoon35) August 14, 2023

Then why call it snow white?

Create your own film — Linny (@tuxedojeans) August 14, 2023

Wonderful suggestion! Leave the stories families have loved for decades alone, and go write new tales where everyone is miserable, including everyone in the audience.

