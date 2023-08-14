AOC's rationale for WHY people loot and how it's not THEIR fault they...
To pardon or not to pardon? Voters demand Vivek clarify his stance on...
HA! WATCH Jamie Raskin squirm and spin AFTER admitting Hunter Biden did a...
WTF?! John Hayward's merciless take on sociopath Biden having 'no comment' on Hawaii...
Matt Walsh sets troll level to 11,000 with Cortes Tweet
Biden had FAR less to say about the Maui wildfire than Kamala Harris...
Miraculously nobody was killed after pilots ejected & jet crashed during MI air...
Force-feed the rainbow: Skittles pushes LGBTQ agenda on children
'If (Trump) dominates the first debate...': Scott Walker weighs in on the GOP...
Watch: A house explodes in Plum, Pennsylvania
HA! Former Sen. Scott Brown threatened to kick the s**t out of Biden...
PROSECUTE Fauci! Newly released COVID records show Fauci made serious BANK while Americans...
Promise?! Democrat/Lefty parents threatening to leave Florida over 'Parental Rights' BACKF...
Biden/Harris and their 'Bidenomics' seriously suck SO MUCH even CNN can't spin it...

Dana Loesch has a suggestion for 'Prince Charming' in the new 'Snow White' remake

justmindy  |  9:34 AM on August 14, 2023
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

Last month, Twitchy Team confirmed the new Snow White would be much different than the original. Now, there are even hints all the Prince's scenes may end up cut from the movie before it even hits the big screen.

Seeing this interview, conservative media personality, Dana Loesch, had the perfect take.

It's kind of like the old saying, 'sometimes I wake up Grumpy, and sometimes I let her sleep'.

It would be best if she would just stop talking altogether.

Recommended

Matt Walsh sets troll level to 11,000 with Cortes Tweet
Aaron Walker

Almost like opening Pandora's Box.

When the witch becomes a likable character, a mistake has been made.

'We', meaning the paying audience, surely did not ask for this change.

Wonderful suggestion! Leave the stories families have loved for decades alone, and go write new tales where everyone is miserable, including everyone in the audience.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: DANA LOESCH DISNEY MOVIE WOKE WOKENESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Matt Walsh sets troll level to 11,000 with Cortes Tweet
Aaron Walker
WTF?! John Hayward's merciless take on sociopath Biden having 'no comment' on Hawaii is straight-fire
Sam J.
HA! WATCH Jamie Raskin squirm and spin AFTER admitting Hunter Biden did a lot of 'unlawful stuff'
Sam J.
To pardon or not to pardon? Voters demand Vivek clarify his stance on a Hunter Biden pardon
justmindy
AOC's rationale for WHY people loot and how it's not THEIR fault they keep looting is a HUMDINGER (watch)
Sam J.
Just for fun: $1,556 on Hooters? Dude's 6-month-old DoorDash tweet suddenly goes viral and LOL
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Matt Walsh sets troll level to 11,000 with Cortes Tweet Aaron Walker