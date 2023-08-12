WOAH! The 'New York Post' just EXPOSED Barack Obama's secret ... 'musings'

Last week we told you about a Tablet article alleging Obama wrote to an ex about imagining love making with men. Apparently, the letter has now been released to the New York Post and we have the full verbiage. Buckle up!

Barack Obama told ex, ‘I make love to men daily, but in the imagination,’ letter shows https://t.co/wyMQjegFXg pic.twitter.com/6r5QFjKyYb — New York Post (@nypost) August 12, 2023

Some people have imaginary friends. Barack Obama has this, apparently.

“In regard to homosexuality, I must say that I believe this is an attempt to remove oneself from the present, a refusal perhaps to perpetuate the endless farce of earthly life. You see, I make love to men daily, but in the imagination,” Obama, then 21, wrote to Alex McNear in November 1982.

That's very, um, philosophical.

“My mind is androgynous to a great extent and I hope to make it more so until I can think in terms of people, not women as opposed to men. But, in returning to the body, I see that I have been made a man, and physically in life, I choose to accept that contingency,” he added.

Apparently, Obama's brain was a 'they/them' before it became fashionable.

These days, five year olds know they are gay, but a twenty-one year old Obama was 'exploring'.

She tried to tell us.

I have so many questions — Big Deacon ⛪️ (@Bams_Jnr) August 12, 2023

We all do.

Does this surprise anyone at all? https://t.co/N77aTVxrXi — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 12, 2023

He was against gay marriage when he was running for his first term. https://t.co/Lxz62bwXYs — Phil Labonte (@philthatremains) August 12, 2023

Well, that is what he claimed before he 'evolved'. He apparently was not against imagining it, though.

Is anyone stunned by this letter from Obama?



Straight men, have you ever "made love to men" but "in the imagination?"



Does any straight man do this? https://t.co/05TPBBejSP — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 12, 2023

Mmmkay. That part of the body is not call the imagination https://t.co/2qF6d5h4x9 — DaveMedia_INC (@DaveMedia_LNK) August 12, 2023

Maybe, he was thinking with his little ... oh, never mind!

Ignoring the content, this is an insane way for a 21 year old to talk. It sounds like a letter written to Oscar Wilde on a Victorian fainting couch. https://t.co/AjVIIT5qvx pic.twitter.com/vtmLJ1UOcW — Kilroyski was here (@RaucousDukakis) August 12, 2023

Obama certainly had a flair for the dramatic, even back then.

Interesting timing how all of this is now coming out. Everyone already knew this though. — Donnie Darkened (@DonnieDarkened) August 12, 2023

Whenever salacious news 'leaks' about a Democrat, you have to wonder what the corporate media is trying to distract from.

its a presidential tradition to be a lil bicurious rip abraham lincoln https://t.co/0W4RRkxVu5 — Im @leftatlondon on other websites too (HINT HINT) (@LeftAtLondon) August 12, 2023

Hey now! Hasn't the Lincoln Project sullied Abraham's name enough? Let good men rest in peace. As for Obama, this isn't the last you'll hear of him.

