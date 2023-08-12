White House spokesman weighs in on 'wild goose chase' over the Bidens
WOAH! The 'New York Post' just EXPOSED Barack Obama's secret ... 'musings'

justmindy  |  3:58 PM on August 12, 2023
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Last week we told you about a Tablet article alleging Obama wrote to an ex about imagining love making with men. Apparently, the letter has now been released to the New York Post and we have the full verbiage. Buckle up!

Some people have imaginary friends. Barack Obama has this, apparently.

“In regard to homosexuality, I must say that I believe this is an attempt to remove oneself from the present, a refusal perhaps to perpetuate the endless farce of earthly life. You see, I make love to men daily, but in the imagination,” Obama, then 21, wrote to Alex McNear in November 1982.  

That's very, um, philosophical.

“My mind is androgynous to a great extent and I hope to make it more so until I can think in terms of people, not women as opposed to men. But, in returning to the body, I see that I have been made a man, and physically in life, I choose to accept that contingency,” he added.

Apparently, Obama's brain was a 'they/them' before it became fashionable. 

These days, five year olds know they are gay, but a twenty-one year old Obama was 'exploring'.

She tried to tell us.

We all do.

Well, that is what he claimed before he 'evolved'. He apparently was not against imagining it, though.

Maybe, he was thinking with his little ... oh, never mind!

Obama certainly had a flair for the dramatic, even back then.

Whenever salacious news 'leaks' about a Democrat, you have to wonder what the corporate media is trying to distract from.

Hey now! Hasn't the Lincoln Project sullied Abraham's name enough? Let good men rest in peace. As for Obama, this isn't the last you'll hear of him.

