Kamala's husband took a walk on the WILD side ... in sensible loafers and a smart blazer

It would be easy for one to think Kamala is the most awkward person in the White House, but then, a picture of her husband is released, and the world is reminded she has very stiff competition in the "Second Gentleman'.

America is home to some of the greatest natural wonders in the world. We must do everything we can to protect them. pic.twitter.com/wOU2tWHByh — Douglas Emhoff (@SecondGentleman) August 10, 2023

i, too, wear business casual hiking in national parks. very relatable. https://t.co/gGLitncKnz — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) August 10, 2023

I maintain cargo pants are business casual and suited for all occasions. https://t.co/7i1mxrVxdA — Martin Skold (@MartinSkold2) August 10, 2023

This is absolutely false and not good advice. Heh.

My FIL would always wear a tie on hikes. I attribute it to growing up in NYC https://t.co/EfQYCuQzGD — Otter (@ThisOrTheOtter) August 10, 2023

New Yorkers are different, apparently.

Lol how close do you think this photo was taken to the main road? Because I can't imagine the Second Gentleman traipsing too far into the brush in his khakis & loafers. — Mike Coté (@ratlpolicy) August 10, 2023

Not pictured: The road 3' behind the photographer. — Major Melancholy (@LifeExtraneous) August 10, 2023

It's likely the car is just out of shot or they are on a movie set since the actors and writers are on strike.

wing tips on the beach is the ultimate in relaxation https://t.co/IOdU5z18nr — Kevin Brown (@KevinKay500bee) August 10, 2023

He looks pissed too — Brennan (@TheBrennanCo) August 10, 2023

He's married to Kamala. Cut him some slack.

Nobody hikes/recreates in a blazer jacket. 🤦‍♀️ Beware of faux conservationists who want to keep the public off public lands. https://t.co/H954ylgxRq — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) August 10, 2023

Hiking in a blazer…. https://t.co/usn6mxkieu — Travis Shirkman (@t_shirkman) August 10, 2023

Yes, but can you pump your own gas? https://t.co/FML2Z6d87O — Bryan Beltz (@bbeltz1) August 10, 2023

Let's not push it.

omg



know what this picture reminded me? It's been too long since I've gotten out in the woods. https://t.co/hZFQ7GE5ba — High Tweets, Inc (@HighTweetsInc) August 10, 2023

Will you wear your church clothes when you go, though?

9 wonders of the world. — LunaticLibs (@LunaticLibs) August 10, 2023

According to Joe Biden, there are nine wonders of the world now and the Grand Canyon is one of them. Learn something new every day.

Business casual walking through a national park- yeah, totally relatable #WORSTpresidentEVER #worstadministrationever — Houston Joe (@HoustonJoefor24) August 10, 2023

Absolutely. Don't all everyday Americans wander through national parks in their dressy clothes? Are you not amused? This whole administration feels like a prank, so we can't be sure.

