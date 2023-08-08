Massachusetts governor declares state of emergency over illegal immigrants
Sanctuary State Declares 'Emergency' Over Influx of Illegals

In today's 'WTF is wrong with Biden' episode, he claims there are NINE Wonders of the World

justmindy  |  11:05 PM on August 08, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Readers may be aware of the 'Seven Wonders of the World', but Joe Biden has clarified there is actually 'Nine' wonders of the world. Maybe in Joe Biden's world, that is.

While the Grand Canyon is certainly spectacular, its addition as the 'ninth' wonder of the world is certainly big news only Biden knows.

Well, that's because you live in reality with the rest of America. Joe Biden does not.

The world is laughing at our President, not with him.

Please vote this man out of the White House in 2024.

Hunter is probably the eighth wonder of the world in Joe's telling.

The real wonder is how Hunter did all of this and has faced no criminal charges serious enough to send him to jail.

Him, Adam and Eve and the animals in the Garden of Eden.

May he rest in peace.

Truer words have never been spoken. Biden is the President after campaigning from his basement and now that he is in the White House, he spends most of his time in Delaware. What a time to be alive.

