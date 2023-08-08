In today's 'WTF is wrong with Biden' episode, he claims there are NINE Wonders of the World

Readers may be aware of the 'Seven Wonders of the World', but Joe Biden has clarified there is actually 'Nine' wonders of the world. Maybe in Joe Biden's world, that is.

Joe Biden says the Grand Canyon is one of the 9 wonders of the world..



There are only 7 wonders of the world... maybe 8 depending on what list you look at...



Either way, he's clueless and his staff certainly don't help or care... pic.twitter.com/AWXMt0ag0w — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 8, 2023

While the Grand Canyon is certainly spectacular, its addition as the 'ninth' wonder of the world is certainly big news only Biden knows.

When you hear Joe Biden refer to the Grand Canyon as the 9th Wonder of the World: pic.twitter.com/2L6rXDdv7y — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) August 9, 2023

Nine! I thought it was Seven — Rock Wolf (@Rock0101010) August 9, 2023

There are only 7 wonders of the world & the Grand Canyon isn’t one of them. I know this from grade school when my end of year project was this topic. https://t.co/NZGb4Qnzvv — Kelly Girl 🇨🇦🇺🇸🍻😎 (@kelly_cascadden) August 8, 2023

Well, that's because you live in reality with the rest of America. Joe Biden does not.

Ugh….this is so embarrassing https://t.co/M37QeGWhMK — Dennis craven (@CravenDennis) August 9, 2023

More fodder for every country around the world to make fun of us and our demented leader. Can't the puppet master control him? Write better scripts? https://t.co/Qyjv1BXJ0A — Millie Ledford Lee (@M_Ledford_Lee) August 8, 2023

The world is laughing at our President, not with him.

What are the other wonders Joe is thinking of? Sniffable children? Showers with his daughter? https://t.co/q1C86RyDZl — Propaganda Check (@SystemRupture) August 8, 2023

Please vote this man out of the White House in 2024.

Remember, Hunter is the smartest guy ever known — Theodor Rintel (@RommelNia) August 8, 2023

Hunter is probably the eighth wonder of the world in Joe's telling.

Joe just wonders where he is. — Bruce Freshwater (@bfreshwa) August 8, 2023

The 9th Wonder is how Hunter secured 10% for him all these years and no "journalist" is interested enough to delve into the story. Honestly, that might be the biggest Wonder of them all.. — The One and Only Supports WGA (@ylnoandeno) August 8, 2023

The real wonder is how Hunter did all of this and has faced no criminal charges serious enough to send him to jail.

Not sure why he doesn't know there are seven. He was around when they built them all https://t.co/qz9OouY6Cl — AF1_4_TheDonald (@AF1_4_TheDonald) August 8, 2023

Him, Adam and Eve and the animals in the Garden of Eden.

Think he is still counting Andre the Giant pic.twitter.com/s54L5290KM — Peter Annis (@BearsFanPete) August 8, 2023

May he rest in peace.

How he became POTUS is one of the wonders of the world. — R.K. Hanson (@RKHanson5) August 8, 2023

He’s counting the 9th wonder of the world being that he is the POTUS. Everyone wonders how that happened. https://t.co/ohF4NGUezg — TN Perspective (@SpeakinFromTN) August 8, 2023

Truer words have never been spoken. Biden is the President after campaigning from his basement and now that he is in the White House, he spends most of his time in Delaware. What a time to be alive.

