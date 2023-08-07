Mitch McConnell faces ROWDY hecklers demanding he RETIRE ... and Twitter has thoughts

After Mitch McConnell's recent 'episode' while speaking last week, there has been lots of discussion about his age and health. During a speech this weekend, a group of hecklers in Kentucky made their opinion on the matter very clear.

🚨Mitch McConnell gets drowned out by chants of “RETIRE” from his own constituents during a speech in Kentucky.



It’s over for him.



Step down.



pic.twitter.com/0h5gMMDaPU — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 7, 2023

While there is an excellent argument to be made about the condition of many of our aging leaders, some tweeps were quick to remind readers of McConnell's accomplishments as well.

I hope the idiots calling McConnell to retire realize that KY has a Dem governor. You really think he is going to appoint a rock ribbed conservative?? Give me a break. This is the same stupid politics costing GOP political power. There’s no principle in just surrendering to left. https://t.co/hZfVsHiVY8 — Ben Anderson (@ben_j_anderson1) August 7, 2023

You know what’s strange about voters? They don’t think ahead when voting old people into office. It shocks them that people get even older while serving in office…



McConnell was 78 last election.



Voters berate very old man for being in office after voting him into that office. pic.twitter.com/nsjMi7XPD7 — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) August 7, 2023

Unfortunately, when people are of a certain age, they can decline very quickly.

Octogenarian minds are simply not as sharp as they were half a lifetime ago. — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) August 7, 2023

That was my first thought while watching that video. The problem is, the party boss will keep putting old guys back on the ballot because a guy like Mitch brings in money and he's a lock to win. Maybe not anymore but he was for a long time. Same with Feinstein. — Anthony (@TheFixerishot) August 7, 2023

Mitch McConnell needs to retire and take care of his health.



It’s clear he is no longer fit to serve.



Much like Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Dianne Feinstein, and others the time has long passed that they can competently serve in office.



They all need to resign. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 7, 2023

An excellent reminder Republicans aren't the only side that re-elects older politicians. Democrats have their Feinstein and Biden.

I doubt it. Same for Feinstein and any other "representative" that is clearly unfit for the job. We're stuck with them until they pass because people keep voting them in. Puzzling. — Ron Haddock 🇺🇸 (@Twitt3rlessR0N) August 7, 2023

Another example of elections having consequences.

This is incredibly sad. Im sure after his last “speech” he is somewhat aware he can’t go on but he is being pushed to keep his schedule in place. https://t.co/Vc1rPZCoCh — sarah ashley (@sarah_ashleySA) August 7, 2023

100% He needs to go... we badly need term limits on these guys. 3-4 terms Max to start then work it down to 2 terms. Lets get fresh blood in there and people that don't get paid off with donor money which drowns out our vote — DSAMining (Dan) (@DSA_Mining) August 7, 2023

Still others see it as evidence we need term limits in Congress.

Democratic gov in KY....so he can't. — pointsnfigures (@pointsnfigures1) August 7, 2023

The other important point for Republicans disgruntled with Mitch to remember ... if he goes now, a Democratic Governor replaces him. That is less than ideal, so for now, pray for his health daily.

