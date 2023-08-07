Mitch McConnell faces ROWDY hecklers demanding he RETIRE ... and Twitter has thoughts

BOOMITY: RedSteeze DROPS David Axelrod with 1 tweet for claiming Biden ISN'T behind...
justmindy  |  9:49 AM on August 07, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

After Mitch McConnell's recent 'episode' while speaking last week, there has been lots of discussion about his age and health. During a speech this weekend, a group of hecklers in Kentucky made their opinion on the matter very clear.

While there is an excellent argument to be made about the condition of many of our aging leaders, some tweeps were quick to remind readers of McConnell's accomplishments as well.

Unfortunately, when people are of a certain age, they can decline very quickly.

An excellent reminder Republicans aren't the only side that re-elects older politicians. Democrats have their Feinstein and Biden.

Another example of elections having consequences.

Still others see it as evidence we need term limits in Congress.

The other important point for Republicans disgruntled with Mitch to remember ... if he goes now, a Democratic Governor replaces him. That is less than ideal, so for now, pray for his health daily.

