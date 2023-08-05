BYE! Climate change protestors get no 'LOVE' and are dragged out of tennis match

Donald Trump does himself no favors with his Truth Social post
justmindy  |  9:45 PM on August 05, 2023
Kelly Defina/Pool Photo via AP

Apparently, 'climate change' activists decided to interrupt a tennis match today and were very shocked their presence wasn't appreciated.

Yes, if you 'profoundly interrupt' an event people look forward to attending and others work years to win, you likely won't be met with open arms. When you push back against security trying to remove  you from private property, you may even get bloody. Oh well.

Speaking of people who better toughen up if they plan to continue to behave in a stupid fashion ...

His body aches. How will we all sleep tonight knowing Ali is 'aching'?

Touche.

People tend not to form positive opinions about a cause and an organization who disrupts their fun events and brings a halt to their preferred sporting matches.

This is what happens when parents stopped disciplining their children.

Clearly, the protestors are not boycotting dinner.

Don't give them any ideas. Stupidity is running rampant these days and there is no telling what these people may do next.

