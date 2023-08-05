BYE! Climate change protestors get no 'LOVE' and are dragged out of tennis match

Apparently, 'climate change' activists decided to interrupt a tennis match today and were very shocked their presence wasn't appreciated.

BREAKING: we just profoundly disrupted the Citi Open, one of the world's most prominent tennis tournaments.



We were brutally dragged out. Multiple members of our group were bloodied up and bruised. But we will not be deterred.



We will fight til we win.



There is no alternative. pic.twitter.com/xYLhBDbaUw — Climate Defiance (@ClimateDefiance) August 4, 2023

Yes, if you 'profoundly interrupt' an event people look forward to attending and others work years to win, you likely won't be met with open arms. When you push back against security trying to remove you from private property, you may even get bloody. Oh well.

I'm sorry - you were dragged out nowhere brutally enough. https://t.co/zgKq89W6UD — tree hugging s*ster 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) August 5, 2023

Too bad I wasn’t there. I would have helped… dragging you out brutally, that is. Get a life. https://t.co/iosRcXIdZ7 — Natasha Fatale, Pottsylvania Spy, & Bombshell (@N_Fatale) August 6, 2023

They are as soft as their heads are. Tough up buttercup, or find another avenue for attention. https://t.co/u681xUIMSS — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) August 5, 2023

Speaking of people who better toughen up if they plan to continue to behave in a stupid fashion ...

We were beaten and violently dragged out. I have aches all over my body as I type this. We will continue to go after fossil fuel corporations and their financial and political backers. We have no other options. #ClimateEmergency #ClimateActionNow #EndFossilFuels #StopMVP https://t.co/QU13flqdez — Ali Hadjarian, PhD (@doctor_in_black) August 5, 2023

His body aches. How will we all sleep tonight knowing Ali is 'aching'?

Ain't nothing a couple of high pressure fire hoses won't cure. https://t.co/iBycPvpUxH — 🇺🇸OldGuy_54 (@Oldguy_54) August 6, 2023

Apparently not brutally enough if you were still able to tweet about it. https://t.co/TdubLwxO8A — Robert Hoover, Chapter President (@rlohr) August 5, 2023

Touche.

Are you so stupid as to not understand you are driving people to hate you and your cause? You're not gaining supporters, only opponents. https://t.co/gs9l2I9Y1t — By the numbers 🔴📈✌️😎🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealFixNow) August 5, 2023

People tend not to form positive opinions about a cause and an organization who disrupts their fun events and brings a halt to their preferred sporting matches.

I had no idea this many babies were dropped on their heads. https://t.co/VVKfJhpiey — Wehadababyitzaboy (@81deac) August 5, 2023

This is what happens when parents stopped disciplining their children.

Is he EATING the ozone layer? — Kim v. Newsom, Trophy Wife 🥰❄️😭🦁🦠 (@1kimmar) August 5, 2023

Clearly, the protestors are not boycotting dinner.

Glue yourselves to the ground and make them play around you! — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) August 5, 2023

Don't give them any ideas. Stupidity is running rampant these days and there is no telling what these people may do next.

