Kurt Schlichter condemns Scott's response to Florida curriculum query ... 'not on my BINGO Card'

All week, the Left led by Vice President Kamala Harris, have played faux concerned as they clutched their pearls over Florida's African American history standards. Even after one of the authors of the benchmarks, a noted educator, historian and descendant of slaves himself, explained the inclusion of the 'benefit' line, the corporate media still attempted to 'gotcha' every Republican willing to speak with them. Yesterday's target was Tim Scott and Kurt Schlichter, a lawyer, author and columnist at Townhall, was not impressed with his answer.

Tim Scott siding with Kamala Harris, wasn’t on my bingo card, but in retrospect, it probably should’ve been. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 28, 2023

Definitely, not the reception Scott hoped for from conservative thought leaders.

Imagine if @SenatorTimScott had met the BS question about @RonDeSantis with “That’s a bunch of crap, and I’m tired of the Regime media & the Democrats making up lies about Republicans. I’m going to confront him on real policies, not on this baloney.”



He would have been a hero. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 28, 2023

The next time Tim Scott goes on a conservative outlet, someone should ask him why he always falls for the left's racial smears. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) July 28, 2023

As Rush Limbaugh used to warn, you can't allow the Left to control the conversation or set the parameters for the conversation. Republicans have to be careful not to buy in to the false premise of the corporate media. Unfortunately for Scott, this answer missed the mark.

Even if we submit that Tim Scott was misinformed at the time, as far as I am aware, he has yet to apologize to Ron DeSantis or even retract his comment. — Cobra 🐊 (@cobracommandr15) July 28, 2023

Tim Scott has always seemed to be a humble and thoughtful guy, so hopefully after considering the feedback from the conservative base, he may just offer that apology.

We all knew his weak points from the day he announced… but I guess politics is the triumph of hope over experience — George MF Washington (@GMFWashington) July 28, 2023

Sigh. The primary season is just getting started so there is lots of time to recover from this gaffe. The Left is always looking to trip up a conservative candidate. They must always be on guard not to shoot inside the tent, but train their fire on the real enemy, Democrats.

While it's a stretch to call him an SJW, when he does crap like this, it certainly feels that way. https://t.co/Qq6Yl9DJse — Peter Franks (@Pope_SixtusVI) July 28, 2023

Harris lied about the curriculum. Hurd, Donalds, and Scott repeated her lies. https://t.co/S8xKynf6dx — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) July 28, 2023

Republicans must stop allowing the Left to cause internal divisions.

Tell your boss to stop siding with the freaking enemy. All he had to do was stand up and be a man and say “I’m not gonna play along with this BS.” But he couldn’t. And he’s got a history of rolling over. No thanks. https://t.co/Ls9VxaSGcN — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 28, 2023

This says it all in a nutshell! Republican candidates must refuse to play the Left's game and don't give them the sound bites they are looking to publish.

I think the media is playing up the framing of Scott’s comments, but he kind of did it to himself. GOP primary voters do not take kindly to Republicans joining an obvious left-wing & media smear campaign. https://t.co/S3kWx00iai — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 28, 2023

It's kind of like when siblings are picking on one another and a kid who isn't related joins in the teasing. The siblings will close rank and let the outsider know only they can name call their relative. The Republican base will tolerate Republicans launching grenades at each other, but if the Left tries it, Republicans should never participate or there are consequences on election day.

