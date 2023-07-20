Rolling Stone rolls itself into a shredder explaining why Jason Aldean's song is...
Superstars Jake Owen & Jason Isbell spar over Jason Aldean ... and fans are here for it

justmindy  |  6:19 PM on July 20, 2023
Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File

Over the last couple of days, you've surely heard about the ongoing Jason Aldean saga over one of his songs. Apparently, this is going to be more than a twenty four hour story. Today, two mega successful musicians had a bit of a spat over the topic on Twitter. Singer and Actor, Jason Isbell, kicked things off.

Apparently, Jason believes Aldean should write his own songs and not merely be a performer.

Country music star, Jake Owen, challenged Isbell to stop being a 'keyboard warrior'.

Clearly, Isbell doesn't feel very confident about how he would fare in a tussle with Aldean. Heh.

If Jason isn't grateful for Morgan Wallen covering his song, the rest of America is. Good for Owen to highlight the importance of songwriters and show his appreciation for good writers helping him have a long career.

Apparently, Isbell has found a person willing to fight in his stead so his smack talking on Twitter will obviously continue. We will see if Aldean takes his new surrogate up on the tussle.

