Superstars Jake Owen & Jason Isbell spar over Jason Aldean ... and fans are here for it

Over the last couple of days, you've surely heard about the ongoing Jason Aldean saga over one of his songs. Apparently, this is going to be more than a twenty four hour story. Today, two mega successful musicians had a bit of a spat over the topic on Twitter. Singer and Actor, Jason Isbell, kicked things off.

Dare Aldean to write his next single himself. That’s what we try in my small town — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) July 19, 2023

Apparently, Jason believes Aldean should write his own songs and not merely be a performer.

Jason, you’re always the first to get behind your keyboard and spout off with this stupid shit. In “my small town” you just walk up to the guy and be a man to his face if you want the smoke… not tweet it at him…. Tough guy. https://t.co/Sm7jbD9HX3 — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) July 20, 2023

Country music star, Jake Owen, challenged Isbell to stop being a 'keyboard warrior'.

What really gets me about this is that it’s saying “if you don’t believe you can physically overpower me, you aren’t allowed to publicly disagree with me.” What does that say to the people in your life who aren’t big strong boys? They just have to shut up? https://t.co/MRL8trpgBl — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) July 20, 2023

Clearly, Isbell doesn't feel very confident about how he would fare in a tussle with Aldean. Heh.

🧵 1/1



I’ve spent my entire career trying to promote positivity. At my shows, off the stage, wherever I am. I don’t like division or hate. That’s why I responded to the previous tweet. Being crass, I replied bc I was offended by @JasonIsbell insinuation that “if you don’t write… pic.twitter.com/XlY9ZBlQyY — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) July 20, 2023

🧵 2/2



I’ve had a record deal for almost 20 years. I feel deep down that I am a good writer. I’ve written a lot of songs, and recorded many of them. I’m just a fan of songs. I don’t need to write everything in order to prove to myself or anyone that I’m a “real artist”.. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) July 20, 2023

🧵 3/3



If it wasn’t for incredible songwriters, I know for a fact I wouldn’t have had the career I have had. I’m forever grateful for the many songwriters that have thought I was worthy enough to record their song. Their idea.



I bet George Jones was grateful for Bobby Braddock… — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) July 20, 2023

🧵 4/4



I bet @JasonIsbell is grateful @MorganWallen recorded his song “Cover Me Up”…



I am a @JasonIsbell music fan. Always have been. I understand his takes on things can be polarizing. I chime in when I feel like there’s a low blow being thrown. The “write your own songs”… — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) July 20, 2023

If Jason isn't grateful for Morgan Wallen covering his song, the rest of America is. Good for Owen to highlight the importance of songwriters and show his appreciation for good writers helping him have a long career.

I’ve found a qualified champion https://t.co/IGscp95r0l — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) July 20, 2023

By threatening to back up his words with violence (even by proxy) Isbell is living the lyrics to that Jason Aldean song https://t.co/qW3CraV40w — Tiger Claws (@RummaTumTums) July 20, 2023

Apparently, Isbell has found a person willing to fight in his stead so his smack talking on Twitter will obviously continue. We will see if Aldean takes his new surrogate up on the tussle.

