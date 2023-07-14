Jordan Schachtel poses RIVETING question about draft dodging ... and the answers are telling

It's no secret many Americans have lost faith in our current presidential administration, so the news Biden was calling up troops yesterday was a bit unsettling. In light of that news, Jordan Schachtel, publisher of 'The Dossier', had a thought provoking question for his Twitter audience.

I'm sure many in America share this sentiment, but if I got drafted, there's 0.0% chance I'm showing up for service to this regime. — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) July 14, 2023

No matter your personal feelings on this question, the answers are extremely enlightening.

If the Regime starts drafting, I’ll see you in El Salvador bro 🫡 — Dan Lyman (@realdanlyman) July 14, 2023

Can't wait to become a Satadorian — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) July 14, 2023

I guess we know how Jordan feels!

Is this a subtle brag about how young you are? 🤓 pic.twitter.com/rAH7FnFIjH — Stinson Norwood (@snorman1776) July 14, 2023

Ha! Many on Twitter fall out of the draft age range.

How patriotic of you — Clevelander (@_Clevelander) July 14, 2023

There is nothing patriotic about wasting your life for a depraved regime https://t.co/91O1Gw3idm — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) July 14, 2023

When leadership is clearly cognitively challenged, it makes it hard for American's to send their treasure to war.

The only thing that maybe would justify a draft was attack on our own country, but that’s not the case. — Ben M. (@USMortality) July 14, 2023

Not sure your answer would be the same if we had another Pearl Harbor. — CountrySalvage (@JFulleman) July 14, 2023

Heaven forbid!

You’d be in good company. pic.twitter.com/DJ9PrPrcmW — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 14, 2023

There is historical precedent.

There’s only one way to know whether a conflict that the government wants to engage in is worth dying: https://t.co/5vhkUg45Fg — Aleks Djuricic (@AleksDjuricic) July 14, 2023

If that became the new standard, America would never be at war again, likely.

Less than 0.00% chance.

I’m never going to go die for some bureaucrats’/central bankers’ war in some foreign land…let alone go kill for them. — 🏔Adam O🏔 (@denverbitcoin) July 14, 2023

Most of the population at this point doesn’t even qualify for service and those few who do qualify would probably agree with you, many of the abled bodied young men who could fight wouldn’t want to under the current leadership — Will’s Thoughts (@Will22Boz) July 14, 2023

I would advise my children to accept a prison sentence. — Connor MacLeod (@ConnorM05989427) July 14, 2023

Many tweeps agreed there is no way they would fight with our nation on its current trajectory.

Tweet that you have no sense of duty without writing "I have no sense of duty". — Pettifogging Pharisee (@PettyPharisee) July 14, 2023

Well good thing you’re not patriotic and we also haven’t had a draft for decades.



You’re safe. — One Hundred Years From Now (@hundred_from) July 14, 2023

You are soft. — Huston Powell (@Powell43) July 14, 2023

Others believe it is our patriotic duty to answer the call when our country calls.

Unfortunately when you get sworn in as a new citizen, you have to answer "yes" on this default question of your application: (yes, as a woman, too)

https://t.co/gUNg5Y8QUJ. pic.twitter.com/eRVqckRSJ2 — Tami Cam (@Kitsune_in_VA) July 14, 2023

One group that has already had to answer this question? New citizens to the United States.

Im in Canada and if im drafted, im going to jail.



Fighting for trudeau? Nope — Alex L. (@TheFreePouel) July 14, 2023

Apparently, Canadians feel much the same way. It's a sad time for the North American continent when both countries are led by such feckless leaders.

But I bet they could find you unlike the cocaine — Catching up with the news (@4GigiGriffith) July 14, 2023

Suddenly, law enforcement at the White House would get competent and able to find people. How convenient for them.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!







