Jordan Schachtel poses RIVETING question about draft dodging ... and the answers are telling

justmindy  |  12:53 PM on July 14, 2023

It's no secret many Americans have lost faith in our current presidential administration, so the news Biden was calling up troops yesterday was a bit unsettling. In light of that news, Jordan Schachtel, publisher of 'The Dossier', had a thought provoking question for his Twitter audience.

No matter your personal feelings on this question, the answers are extremely enlightening.

I guess we know how Jordan feels!

Ha! Many on Twitter fall out of the draft age range.

When leadership is clearly cognitively challenged, it makes it hard for American's to send their treasure to war.

Heaven forbid!

Looks like Dylan Mulvaney found a great reason to risk her life and return to transphobic US from Peru
Sarah D

There is historical precedent.

If that became the new standard, America would never be at war again, likely.

Many tweeps agreed there is no way they would fight with our nation on its current trajectory.

Others believe it is our patriotic duty to answer the call when our country calls.

One group that has already had to answer this question? New citizens to the United States.

Apparently, Canadians feel much the same way. It's a sad time for the North American continent when both countries are led by such feckless leaders. 

Suddenly, law enforcement at the White House would get competent and able to find people. How convenient for them.

