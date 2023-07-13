People are wondering what this Biden order of military reserves to Europe is all about

Trump advisor Peter Navarro challenges Chris Christie to a wrestling match ... yes,...
Doug P.  |  9:07 PM on July 13, 2023
AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin

During the NATO summit this week, President Biden promised Ukraine President Zelenskyy that there would be no end to U.S. assistance to his country. 

Coincidentally, perhaps, this announcement has appeared on the White House's website:

So, what's going on what that? 

Something's up.

Yeah, you'd think this might be a bigger deal, right? But then again, the mainstream media just trusts the process nowadays. 

YOU decide: Here's the presidential order, published on the White House website on Thursday:

 This order is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person.

Yeah, something's up (as usual).

Good thing Biden recently announced to the world that the U.S. military is low on ammo, right?

Stay tuned.

*** 

