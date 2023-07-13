People are wondering what this Biden order of military reserves to Europe is all about

During the NATO summit this week, President Biden promised Ukraine President Zelenskyy that there would be no end to U.S. assistance to his country.

Coincidentally, perhaps, this announcement has appeared on the White House's website:

So, what's going on what that?

Something's up.

Nothing to see here. Just Biden calling up the reserves in preparation for World War 3 against Russia over a tinpot puppet kleptocrat in Eastern Europe. https://t.co/8Wwx7HWuvd — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 13, 2023

Biden Expands the War for American men and women.



Reservists ordered to Active Duty after Zelensky asks Biden for more American money and troops. https://t.co/w7k92VIxZw — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 13, 2023

Ordering the Selected Reserve and Certain Members of the Individual Ready Reserve of the Armed Forces to Active Duty https://t.co/bB6g8G6cU3 via @whitehouse — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 13, 2023

Anyone aware of a declared war or national emergency?

This is being rolled out a a little too quietly tonight



"Ordering the Selected Reserve and Certain Members of the Individual Ready Reserve of the Armed Forces to Active Duty" https://t.co/MpsHBNTQW5 via @whitehouse — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) July 13, 2023

This isn’t good..



JUST IN - Biden orders selective US military reserve units to active duty for deployment to Europe.https://t.co/Xh6Q6DbcOp@disclosetv — 🇺🇸Chelle🇺🇸 (@hottamali02) July 13, 2023

Yeah, you'd think this might be a bigger deal, right? But then again, the mainstream media just trusts the process nowadays.

YOU decide: Here's the presidential order, published on the White House website on Thursday:

By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including sections 121 and 12304 of title 10, United States Code, I hereby determine that it is necessary to augment the active Armed Forces of the United States for the effective conduct of Operation Atlantic Resolve in and around the United States European Command’s area of responsibility. In furtherance of this operation, under the stated authority, I hereby authorize the Secretary of Defense, and the Secretary of Homeland Security with respect to the Coast Guard when it is not operating as a service in the Navy, under their respective jurisdictions, to order to active duty any units, and any individual members not assigned to a unit organized to serve as a unit of the Selected Reserve, or any member in the Individual Ready Reserve mobilization category and designated as essential under regulations prescribed by the Secretary concerned, not to exceed 3,000 total members at any one time, of whom not more than 450 may be members of the Individual Ready Reserve, as they deem necessary, and to terminate the service of those units and members ordered to active duty. This order is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person.

Yeah, something's up (as usual).

We’re in the “the president needs to activate the inactive reserve force” phase of the military recruiting crisis pic.twitter.com/XAxEoN2y3e — BowTiedRanger (@BowTiedRanger) July 13, 2023

Good thing Biden recently announced to the world that the U.S. military is low on ammo, right?

If you think they will not bring back the draft, think about the recruitment numbers and where we are heading https://t.co/n0aGpvcwTT — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) July 13, 2023

If you want to know how bad the manpower situation is right now, 450 of these troops are from the Individual Ready Reserves.



They’re not active reservists—they’ve completed their contracts and are living their lives but are on a muster list in case of emergencies. https://t.co/1nDUjR02RJ — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) July 13, 2023

Stay tuned.

