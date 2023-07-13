People are wondering what this Biden order of military reserves to Europe is...
Trump advisor Peter Navarro challenges Chris Christie to a wrestling match ... yes, really

justmindy  |  9:25 PM on July 13, 2023
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Oh goodness, how is Twitter still free (some people pay for Twitter Blue, but we digress)? Earlier, we told you about the spat between the Trump and DeSantis campaigns. That was not the end of tonight's fireworks! This time words flew between Peter Navarro, advisor to Trump, and Chris Christie.

Lately, Chris Christie has had a bunch to say about Donald Trump including this zinger. Apparently, Navarro has had quite enough.

Christie was kind of asking for it. Heh!

Peter had confident fans in the replies sure he could best Christie.

Of course, there had to be some weight jokes.

Isn't there quite enough candidates already?

Apparently, Navarro isn't aware they rebranded as the WWE some time back.

Now, now! Keep it old fashioned and fight with your words. No fists need to fly.

It may be time for everyone to allow cooler heads to prevail and take some deep breaths.

Popcorn, indeed! Please bring enough for all of us because this campaign season is just getting started.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!




Tags: CHRIS CHRISTIE TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

