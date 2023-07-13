Trump advisor Peter Navarro challenges Chris Christie to a wrestling match ... yes, really

Oh goodness, how is Twitter still free (some people pay for Twitter Blue, but we digress)? Earlier, we told you about the spat between the Trump and DeSantis campaigns. That was not the end of tonight's fireworks! This time words flew between Peter Navarro, advisor to Trump, and Chris Christie.
Ok. Enough from @govchrischristie. I'll be your huckleberry. I challenge your fat ass and loud mouth to a presidential debate on the network of your choice -- @foxnews, @cnn, @abc, @msnbc WTF rules. Oops, I mean WWF rules. @elonmusk and @OwnerFacebook can be the undercard.— Peter Navarro (@RealPNavarro) July 13, 2023
Lately, Chris Christie has had a bunch to say about Donald Trump including this zinger. Apparently, Navarro has had quite enough.
Donald Trump, the king of keyboard warriors.— Chris Christie (@GovChristie) July 12, 2023
Donny, you got so much to say, why don’t you say it directly to my face on the debate stage?
Or are you a coward? pic.twitter.com/UVPcTh1Yi3
Christie was kind of asking for it. Heh!
You sir would destroy him..— Ron Caveg36 (@bigbangrc) July 13, 2023
My money's on Peter.— RedOregonGal (@redoregongal) July 13, 2023
July 14, 2023
Love it!— JustaRushbaby (@justarushbaby2) July 13, 2023
I would love to see this!!! https://t.co/aner9MyHV4— Debra (@drb2567) July 13, 2023
Fight on... https://t.co/lKaktTNMms— NotWokeOrBroke (@NotWokeOrBroke) July 13, 2023
🤣🤣👏👏👏#TEAMNAVARRO https://t.co/jFtW05RdJx— MAGA Kitty (@SaveUSAKitty) July 13, 2023
Excellent! https://t.co/nvST90qjGs— Linda Casey (@ladybuttons1) July 13, 2023
https://t.co/dV96GTxRUO pic.twitter.com/DFFIUhG8fR— Barbara Burton ⭐ (@UBRox1) July 13, 2023
Peter had confident fans in the replies sure he could best Christie.
He doesn't have the guts.... Well he has the gut, but not the courage— The Himer (@_jhimes) July 13, 2023
You are jumping weight class here Peter so just keep moving and don't let him sit on you. You'll be fine!— Steve Johnson (@SteveJohns12554) July 13, 2023
Are you available for a debate at the Golden Corral?— Bikkerboy416 (@bikkerboy416) July 13, 2023
You'd have better luck challenging him to an all you can eat hot dogs contest— Scott (@Allvol69) July 13, 2023
Of course, there had to be some weight jokes.
Are you announcing a run for the GOP nomination?— Jcolem (@JCitizen2023) July 13, 2023
Are you running for President?— Nigel Ferguson (@NigelFerLife) July 13, 2023
Isn't there quite enough candidates already?
And the WWF is the World Wildlife Fund. What rules do they use?— Penguin - behind enemy lines 🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@penguin74us) July 14, 2023
Apparently, Navarro isn't aware they rebranded as the WWE some time back.
Pistols or Swords !!! https://t.co/aQINujNJMI— Captain JohnJohn (@Captjj69) July 14, 2023
Now, now! Keep it old fashioned and fight with your words. No fists need to fly.
The grownups left the room a long time ago— cycle2017🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@lahansen12) July 13, 2023
It may be time for everyone to allow cooler heads to prevail and take some deep breaths.
July 13, 2023
Popcorn, indeed! Please bring enough for all of us because this campaign season is just getting started.
