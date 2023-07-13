Oops! Trump campaign account lets an expletive FLY in testy spat with DeSantis campaign

It's clear primary season is heating up as the campaigns for the two front runners, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, got a bit testy today. To start it off, Matt Wolking of the DeSantis supporting PAC 'Never Back Down', tweeted this:

Morale in the Trump camp is incredibly low and frustration is high in the wake of the many recent unforced errors. https://t.co/Dq2TcuY1Iy — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) July 13, 2023

Trump War Room, the official Twitter account for the Trump campaign, quickly responded with this tweet containing a bit of profanity. Oops!

How’s morale with the DeSantis camp when your shitty candidate is on the verge of polling down to 3rd place? https://t.co/pL5XZeEV9d — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 13, 2023

Christina Pushaw, Rapid Response for the DeSantis campaign, immediately shot back teasing Trump War Room for losing their cool.



Like I said, frustration in the Trump campaign is extremely high. https://t.co/kkTj2uxDi3 — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) July 13, 2023

Tensions began to run high among supporters as well.

lol this is a tweet from his official campaign? They are unhinged. https://t.co/YXemFxdG03 — Long Monkeypox (@podiatristdon) July 13, 2023

In case they decide to delete it once they dry their eyes. https://t.co/k4MyFGKuGY pic.twitter.com/jtCsG7eU4I — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) July 13, 2023

Trump team has resorted to swearing.



Makes you wonder if there’s some truth to what the guy is saying. https://t.co/cdnfX6YZVN — TheUnusualSuspect (@beerandtokens) July 13, 2023

Classy https://t.co/43tsBMiM7J — Florida Man World Order 🧤🫣💰 (@_kevin1984) July 13, 2023

Classy statement from an official campaign account. Sick of this arrogance and entitlement https://t.co/VP7fpUMNbU — Bob (@Big_Bob_BOS) July 13, 2023

Many tweeps took offense at the language from the Trump account and suggested it was not fit for an official account.

VIVEK IS GAINING SUPER FAST https://t.co/ZrwnQ0DxGp — Theocratic Dictator (@theodictator) July 13, 2023

Others suggested this war of words was not a benefit to either the DeSantis or Trump campaign, but rather was helping other campaigns who have not had much support or who have not even entered the race.

What “unforced errors”? @MattWolking Donald Trump isn’t sinking like a rock. He’s soaring! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/s1opRpKNGz — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) July 13, 2023

Statistically tied for (1,2) preference. Be glad we don’t have ranked choice voting, and you better find some donors so you can outlast RDS. pic.twitter.com/OhfvM7aQlT — Stinson Norwood (@snorman1776) July 13, 2023

Can you name a single misstep? Genuinely curious what y’all consider a misstep. I think DeSantis’s camp is disconnected from reality. Please stop damaging his reputation beyond a point of repair — Nice Guy Paul (@Paul64167938) July 13, 2023

Supporters of both men also exchanged tweets in the comment section, although they kept their language safe for little ears. Proud of them for keeping the fighting clean. Heh!

Did Nikki Fried join your campaign? You almost sound like her. — SamanthaM (@Sammy6170) July 13, 2023

Yuck! Republicans need to steer clear of ever behaving like foul mouth Leftists, particularly Nikki Fried. Remember, we are all on the same team at the end of this primary season and let's keep it clean.

