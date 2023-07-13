Oops! Trump campaign account lets an expletive FLY in testy spat with DeSantis campaign

Lawrence O'Donnell praises Biden's 'strong, sharp delivery' of clear answers in Finland
justmindy  |  6:40 PM on July 13, 2023
AP Photo/File

It's clear primary season is heating up as the campaigns for the two front runners, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, got a bit testy today. To start it off, Matt Wolking of the DeSantis supporting PAC 'Never Back Down', tweeted this:

Trump War Room, the official Twitter account for the Trump campaign, quickly responded with this tweet containing a bit of profanity. Oops!

Christina Pushaw, Rapid Response for the DeSantis campaign, immediately shot back teasing Trump War Room for losing their cool.

Tensions began to run high among supporters as well.

Many tweeps took offense at the language from the Trump account and suggested it was not fit for an official account.

Others suggested this war of words was not a benefit to either the DeSantis or Trump campaign, but rather was helping other campaigns who have not had much support or who have not even entered the race.

Supporters of both men also exchanged tweets in the comment section, although they kept their language safe for little ears. Proud of them for keeping the fighting clean. Heh!

Yuck! Republicans need to steer clear of ever behaving like foul mouth Leftists, particularly Nikki Fried. Remember, we are all on the same team at the end of this primary season and let's keep it clean.

