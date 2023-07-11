Claim that trans identity has a biological basis given the Community Notes treatment
Rep. Mesha Mainor: 'The Democrat Party left ME'
CBS News: Biden's 'grandfatherly appeal' may be an asset at NATO summit
Author of book on disinformation says 'bots and trolls' are just part of...
Every Time the White House Has Been Asked About the "Bag of Cocaine"
David French names a fundamentally anti-Christian aspect of the 'new right'
Megan Rapinoe picks fight with Dave Chappelle over trans rights
Wheels on the bus go 'round and 'round: Kamala Harris tries explaining what...
Beach, please! Official claims that Joe Biden's worn out from 'four full days...
Charles C.W. Cooke writes quite possibly the most PERFECT headline about Joe Biden...
Ya' don't SAY! Secret Service's excuse for refusing FOIA on WH cocaine records...
Self-described 'free speech absolutist' Elon Musk's Twitter banned conservative woman for...
Well well well, whaddya know? Here's another DAMNING bombshell about Hunter Biden and...
BOOM: GA Democrat Mesha Mainor switches parties after Dems demonize her for supporting...

In a REVOLTING turn of events, California lawmakers fail to protect children from traffickers

justmindy  |  5:17 PM on July 11, 2023
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Today, a bill that passed the California Senate to make child trafficking a major felony, failed in committee to the dismay of child activists. 

'Horrible' sums it up in a way no other word could.

At least one Republican was willing to stand and be counted.

Protecting children should be one thing all voters can agree on.

That's an excellent question!

It absolutely is the most heinous of crimes and deserves the strictest of punishment.

Pretty sure The Bible had something to say about times like this.

This! They need to stand up and account for their vote.

When the State no longer protects citizens, they are left with no other option and that breeds dangerous times.

Exactly like that. We've heard the stories of former child stars and the horrific way they were treated.

Governor Newsom is too busy worrying about what Ron DeSantis is wearing today.

Maybe Newsom should start paying more attention to the laws Florida is passing and copy that.

Recommended

Claim that trans identity has a biological basis given the Community Notes treatment
Brett T.

Judge leaders on their actions, not just their words. Judging by this vote, there are a bunch in California who need to go!

Bingo! The Left believes if we refrain from talking about it, they can just make us look away. Refuse to look away. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!







Tags: CALIFORNIA CHILD ABUSE CHILDREN GAVIN NEWSOM TRAFFIC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Claim that trans identity has a biological basis given the Community Notes treatment
Brett T.
Megan Rapinoe picks fight with Dave Chappelle over trans rights
ArtistAngie
Rep. Mesha Mainor: 'The Democrat Party left ME'
Aaron Walker
Jim Geraghty's detail-filled thread shows Disney is in even MORE trouble than we thought and WOW
Sam J.
Charles C.W. Cooke writes quite possibly the most PERFECT headline about Joe Biden maybe EVER
Sam J.
David French names a fundamentally anti-Christian aspect of the 'new right'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Claim that trans identity has a biological basis given the Community Notes treatment Brett T.