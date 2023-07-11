In a REVOLTING turn of events, California lawmakers fail to protect children from traffickers

Today, a bill that passed the California Senate to make child trafficking a major felony, failed in committee to the dismay of child activists.

'Horrible' sums it up in a way no other word could.

At least one Republican was willing to stand and be counted.

Protecting children should be one thing all voters can agree on.

That's an excellent question!

It absolutely is the most heinous of crimes and deserves the strictest of punishment.

Pretty sure The Bible had something to say about times like this.

This! They need to stand up and account for their vote.

When the State no longer protects citizens, they are left with no other option and that breeds dangerous times.

Exactly like that. We've heard the stories of former child stars and the horrific way they were treated.

Governor Newsom is too busy worrying about what Ron DeSantis is wearing today.

Maybe Newsom should start paying more attention to the laws Florida is passing and copy that.

Disgusting. Clearly the Dems on the “Public Safety Committee” don’t care one iota about protecting the most vulnerable in society. — Jen (@Jen_Vaughan) July 11, 2023

Judge leaders on their actions, not just their words. Judging by this vote, there are a bunch in California who need to go!

Bingo! The Left believes if we refrain from talking about it, they can just make us look away. Refuse to look away.

