Glenn Greenwald asks Twitter for 'reasons people dislike Kamala' and the replies are epic

Earlier today, America learned Kamala Harris is basically the least liked American Vice President in the history of the poll. Yikes.
I wonder what liberals might attribute this to? Any guesses? https://t.co/lQarb4fOTw— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 26, 2023
In order to make America laugh and keep us from crying, journalist Glenn Greenwald, decided to make a fun guessing game of 'reasons people dislike Kamala' according to liberals. The replies were guffaw inducing.
climate change, long covid— Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) June 26, 2023
Climate change is responsible for everything. Just ask Greta.
Racism clearly.— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 26, 2023
That is the obvious go to, Ian. A layup!
Whatever the victimhood 8 ball says that day— CatoTheYounger (@catoletters) June 26, 2023
Magic 8 ball says 'that's hilarious'!
We'll need a Venn diagram, unburdened by the past, to figure this out.— GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) June 26, 2023
This tweet is beginning to feel like a Kamala speech. Heh.
Venn diagram / passage of time— Jeff Hallett (@jeff_hallett) June 26, 2023
I’m going to need to pass through the passage of time and look at a Venn Diagram first.— Yousef Ibrahim يوسف إبراهيم (@yousefiaa) June 26, 2023
It's a nightmare of tweets written by Kamala's speechwriter, apparently.
School buses.— Carter Gaffney (@carter214) June 26, 2023
Kamala does love an electric school bus. These buses must be the old gas kind or maybe a magic one from the old cartoons.
White supremacy.— SammyDilettante (@SammyDilettante) June 26, 2023
Or Putin, I forget which.
To be fair to Putin, he's been very busy the last week holding onto power.
MAN MADE CLIMATE CHANGE!!!!!!— Steve. not/me 💩 (@sdbcsteve) June 26, 2023
Only the best climate change!
Anti-Cackle bias?— AreWeThereYet (@CanYouRewindIt) June 26, 2023
To be fair, are there pro-cackle people?
Anyone who listens to her speak would realize that ChatGPT is more accurate & coherent, and without all the Joker-inspired cackling.— dekachin (@dekach1n) June 26, 2023
A mix of several excuses is by far the best answer.
Misogyny. Patriarchy. Anything except admitting her shortcomings.— Super Human Epoch (@SuperHumanEpoch) June 26, 2023
Heavens, no! It could never be she is just not a likable person or a terrible speaker or a feckless leader.
Racisexism?— Eben Thurston (@EbenThurston) June 26, 2023
Liberals do love to make up new words.
73 experts unanimously say it bears all the telltale hallmarks of Soviet misinformation— I identify as human 🌎 (@pixfiber) June 26, 2023
Everything is Russian disinformation, natch. Don't tell Adam Schiff. He will try to start a new impeachment hearing.
Time and its passage— TyphoidMary (@Emperipolisis) June 26, 2023
In Kamala's case, the more time passes, the less the American people like her.
Alcoholism.— Libertarian Mama 🔔 (@LibertarianMama) June 26, 2023
It is possible she is causing the American public to drink more just to survive her as our Vice President.
Who? Seems like I haven't heard that name since 2020, remind me what she does again— k:ryptonian (@BTC_RedPhone) June 26, 2023
Fair point. Maybe people in the poll gave her such low scores because they don't remember her. She certainly has not done anything memorable.
