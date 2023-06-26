Glenn Greenwald asks Twitter for 'reasons people dislike Kamala' and the replies are epic

Pride parade participants bark like a dog in street preacher's face
justmindy  |  4:32 PM on June 26, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Earlier today, America learned Kamala Harris is basically the least liked American Vice President in the history of the poll. Yikes. 

In order to make America laugh and keep us from crying, journalist Glenn Greenwald, decided to make a fun guessing game of 'reasons people dislike Kamala' according to liberals. The replies were guffaw inducing.

Climate change is responsible for everything. Just ask Greta.

That is the obvious go to, Ian. A layup! 

Magic 8 ball says 'that's hilarious'!

This tweet is beginning to feel like a Kamala speech. Heh.


It's a nightmare of tweets written by Kamala's speechwriter, apparently.

Kamala does love an electric school bus. These buses must be the old gas kind or maybe a magic one from the old cartoons.

To be fair to Putin, he's been very busy the last week holding onto power.

Only the best climate change!

To be fair, are there pro-cackle people? 

A mix of several excuses is by far the best answer.

Heavens, no! It could never be she is just not a likable person or a terrible speaker or a feckless leader.

Liberals do love to make up new words.

Everything is Russian disinformation, natch. Don't tell Adam Schiff. He will try to start a new impeachment hearing.

In Kamala's case, the more time passes, the less the American people like her.

It is possible she is causing the American public to drink more just to survive her as our Vice President.

Fair point. Maybe people in the poll gave her such low scores because they don't remember her. She certainly has not done anything memorable.

