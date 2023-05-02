Several weeks ago, President Trump released a new round of NFTs depicting himself in various scenes; the NFTs sold out within 24 hours and the release spurred a fun Twitter trend. Users now utilize AI to create pictures of President Trump and suggest them for the next round of Trump NFTs. Last night, Brigitte Gabriel, author and founder of Act for America, shared a new one. In this depiction, President Trump is seen in a jungle with a weapon and dressed in camo fatigues. Gabriel captioned the picture, ‘President Trump is defending America in ways Biden will never comprehend.’ To be fair, President Biden doesn’t seem to comprehend much lately.

Twitter is full of wit and spice and everyone seemingly had an opinion! Gabriel’s engagement on the tweet, was high, to say the least.

Heh! We love a good Sharknado reference, or should we call this a Trumpnado?

That’s the truth! Elon has made Twitter fun again.

Flashback to the 2016 campaign when Marco Rubio and Trump had a whole argument about hand size. Good times.

Trending

Ha! Charles has quite a resume, indeed. I think it all adds up to zero.

Some Trump supporters loved the picture and thought it was a great representation of the former Commander in Chief.

While other tweeps appreciated the idea, but thought the uniform was taking it a bit far.

Still, others were offended by the lack of trigger discipline. Apparently, AI hasn’t taken a safe handling course.

Chuckle! He does have a teen son. Maybe, they have taken up a new hobby together.

The AI image eventually was slapped with Twitter’s new Feature, Community Notes, and lots of laughs were had.

Twitter users are keeping each other honest these days.

As it should be.

