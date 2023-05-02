Several weeks ago, President Trump released a new round of NFTs depicting himself in various scenes; the NFTs sold out within 24 hours and the release spurred a fun Twitter trend. Users now utilize AI to create pictures of President Trump and suggest them for the next round of Trump NFTs. Last night, Brigitte Gabriel, author and founder of Act for America, shared a new one. In this depiction, President Trump is seen in a jungle with a weapon and dressed in camo fatigues. Gabriel captioned the picture, ‘President Trump is defending America in ways Biden will never comprehend.’ To be fair, President Biden doesn’t seem to comprehend much lately.



Twitter is full of wit and spice and everyone seemingly had an opinion! Gabriel’s engagement on the tweet, was high, to say the least.

President Trump is defending America in ways Biden will never comprehend. https://t.co/CKLSk9WRJg pic.twitter.com/bIe7sSRpXV — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) May 2, 2023

Heh! We love a good Sharknado reference, or should we call this a Trumpnado?

Credit where due. Twitter has gotten better in some respects. https://t.co/ffBCgR3OUL — SPIES&VESPERS (@SpiesVespers) May 2, 2023

That’s the truth! Elon has made Twitter fun again.

We know this is a fake. His hands are too big. https://t.co/zveJlYVaag — Tangerine Twit Troll (@tangerine_troll) May 2, 2023

Flashback to the 2016 campaign when Marco Rubio and Trump had a whole argument about hand size. Good times.

Fun fact: I've served in the military for the same amount of time as Trump and Biden combined and won the same amount of Senate races as Martha McSally and Kelly Loeffler combined! https://t.co/uLP8dexl1u — Charles Boyd (@MinorityOfOne75) May 2, 2023

Ha! Charles has quite a resume, indeed. I think it all adds up to zero.

That’s my guy… that guy right there!!! — Ricky 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@RickyTaylor74) May 2, 2023

Biden is a crooked thief. He can’t hear, can’t thinking.. living dead…Pathetic, and somehow he got 37% approval rating… Way too high… — siwen yang (@siwenyang66) May 2, 2023

Some Trump supporters loved the picture and thought it was a great representation of the former Commander in Chief.

This is a bit much. Might be a little insulting to some considering he never served. The image does look nice though. — TerminalFrost (@Terminal_Frost_) May 2, 2023

While other tweeps appreciated the idea, but thought the uniform was taking it a bit far.

Why is his thumb in the trigger guard, the front sight of the rifle is gone and his plate carrier leaving his entire upper chest exposed? If you're going to make dumb fake pictures of Donald Trump, at least make them semi-believable. https://t.co/hPzg3Mo3st — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 2, 2023

Still, others were offended by the lack of trigger discipline. Apparently, AI hasn’t taken a safe handling course.

AI put Trump in the Lord’s plaid, as it should be. https://t.co/vFMVkgRaEC — Appalachia Initiative (@AppalachiaIsGr8) May 2, 2023

🫡 What a patriot Trump is. https://t.co/DhmtLuHqym — Joe McCarthy Democrat (@EmmaRai86345406) May 2, 2023

I had no idea Trump was into paintball https://t.co/9gapnl4Xmp — Daniel Walters (@danielwinvw) May 2, 2023

Chuckle! He does have a teen son. Maybe, they have taken up a new hobby together.

Community Notes is the greatest thing to happen to Twitter! Thank you @elonmusk! https://t.co/UxyLEcrz27 — Better Than Camelot '24 🐊 (@CamelotReturns) May 2, 2023

The AI image eventually was slapped with Twitter’s new Feature, Community Notes, and lots of laughs were had.

Twitter users are keeping each other honest these days.

I have a high degree of confidence that he never did it in this particular way. Also, community notes undefeated 😂 https://t.co/YQgWjyxUfh — Phil Labonte (@philthatremains) May 2, 2023

As it should be.

