Leaders must come together in order to meet what faces us tomorrow, suggests former Speaker of the House Rep. Newt Gingrich (R-Georgia).

I believe America can have an extraordinary future. In "America's Golden Age," I imagine a 2076 with longer, healthier lives and new opportunities for our children and grandchildren. But getting there will require leaders to work together on the challenges in front of us. Read my latest column. https://t.co/8Hs5sge7aL — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) November 22, 2026

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We would probably all believe that the USA can have a tomorrow that supersedes yesterday, if it so chooses. That is a novel thought to bring leaders together, if only it worked that way more than from time to time.

If we take the election returns as a report card, Republicans have failed miserably, without mitigation or counterargument. The GOP must not abandon all of its core principles or the things in which it believes, but it must diagnose what went wrong and seek to not go back by that route the next time. Staying committed and on message works. This held in the past. It holds now. Republicans lost elections, but all was not lost. This moment may not cause smiling faces among the ranks of the Republican Party, but another day dawns tomorrow with even more opportunities.

Chasing bipartisanship can smack of idolatry. Some elected leaders may be willing to move Defense and Justice in order to have a "bipartisan deal." Many commentators and analysts in the media have lauded such efforts. But bipartisanship means nothing if nothing is accomplished. Leaders must have a like mind on the broad issues while being able to hammer out and take care of the smaller issues upon which there could be inner-party disagreement.

The labor ahead of us belongs not just to leaders in government positions. Everyone must take it upon himself or herself to give every little bit of themselves that can be offered in order that we can prepare the way deep into the 21st Century.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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