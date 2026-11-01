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Poll Bears Bad News Snapshots for Political Parties

Jacob B.
Nov 01, 2026 1:17 PM
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Poll Bears Bad News Snapshots for Political Parties
AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

Political parties are taking a beating, according to graphics showing NBC News polling numbers.

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Take from it what you will. According to that, Republicans hold a substantial lead on immigration in the "which party would do a better job handling" category; everything else is close, about a five-point spread. If that bears true witness to voter sentiment, a bloodbath could be coming for both parties. They may not have one issue to run on, and both may need to go and hide come election night.

Editor's note:  We have added tweets to this post and have removed tweets that were previously added to this post.

News Topics REPUBLICAN PARTY | DEMOCRAT PARTY

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