Poll Bears Bad News Snapshots for Political Parties

Political parties are taking a beating, according to graphics showing NBC News polling numbers.

NBC News' final election poll has the Democrat Party with worse favorable ratings than the Republican Party and Republicans still leading on who would do a better job on the economy, immigration, and corruption. https://t.co/Z6uylREP9f — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 1, 2026

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Take from it what you will. According to that, Republicans hold a substantial lead on immigration in the "which party would do a better job handling" category; everything else is close, about a five-point spread. If that bears true witness to voter sentiment, a bloodbath could be coming for both parties. They may not have one issue to run on, and both may need to go and hide come election night.

For the first time in 30 years of @NBCNews polling, more voters say they are dissatisfied with their financial situation (51%) than satisfied (49%). 🔗 https://t.co/YpazXRFilU https://t.co/g4nBNYwThF — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) November 1, 2026

NBC news poll shows some late movement to the Dems https://t.co/caPJMNRw7f — Political Updates (@politica1_news) November 1, 2026

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