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CNN Flashes a Warning on Foreign Influences

Jacob B.
Nov 01, 2026 3:52 PM
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CNN Flashes a Warning on Foreign Influences
AP Photo/Pamela Smith, File

CNN gives a heads-up on the topic of foreign powers seeking to gain a foothold in U.S. elections.

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This type of story we do not need as we go into election time. We must remain vigilant. Threats to our way of life and the manner of holding elections are constantly abounding. We would like to think that going into a polling booth and casting a vote would be a safe and secure process. Foreign influences can rain on that parade.

News Topics CHINA | IRAN | RUSSIA | 2026 ELECTIONS

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