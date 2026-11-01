CNN Flashes a Warning on Foreign Influences

CNN gives a heads-up on the topic of foreign powers seeking to gain a foothold in U.S. elections.

US intelligence officials are tracking familiar efforts by Russia, China and Iran to influence American voters, but cuts to federal programs have hobbled officials' ability to relay that information to election officials, according to interviews with nearly a dozen election security experts. https://t.co/RYHSghoLTW — CNN (@CNN) November 1, 2026

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This type of story we do not need as we go into election time. We must remain vigilant. Threats to our way of life and the manner of holding elections are constantly abounding. We would like to think that going into a polling booth and casting a vote would be a safe and secure process. Foreign influences can rain on that parade.