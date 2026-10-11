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@Pontifex Announces Nodule Found in His Lung

Jacob B.
Oct 11, 2026 1:45 PM
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@Pontifex Announces Nodule Found in His Lung
AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

"Dear friends, during some recent medical examinations, the doctors found a small, localized nodule in my lung," tweets @Pontifex, who goes by the name Pope Leo XIV. "It was detected at a very early stage and is well-localized. The doctors believe that it is best to intervene, so, following their advice, I have decided to undergo surgery to remove it. The operation is already scheduled to take place in the coming days. I thank you for your spiritual closeness and entrust myself to your prayers."

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We are thankful to have such physicians and medical advancements that can detect problems so that they can be neutralized before it was too late. From the sound of it, he was not undergoing a test for the issue that arose, but they found it that way. Hopefully it will go well with him as they do what they need to do.

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News Topics POPE LEO XIV

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