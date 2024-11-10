Senate Republican Whip John Thune: 'Dave McCormick Is the New Senator for Pennsylvania'

"Dave McCormick is the new senator for Pennsylvania," tweets Senate Republican Whip John Thune. "The idea that Schumer would not allow him to participate in Senate orientation is beyond unacceptable."
Dave McCormick is the new senator for Pennsylvania. The idea that Schumer would not allow him to participate in Senate orientation is beyond unacceptable.— Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) November 10, 2024
The voters of Pennsylvania have spoken. Looking forward to having Dave’s strong voice in the Senate Republican Conference.
As Twitchy has documented, Thune is not the only Republican senator tweeting about this issue on the Sunday afternoon following Election Day.
