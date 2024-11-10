All Politics Is Local: Salon Owner ARRESTED for Keeping Doors Open During COVID...
That's ADORABLE: People Ask If the New York Times Will Correct Reporting on...
Sen. JD Vance: 'Happy Birthday to My Fellow Marines! 249 Years and Counting!'
Former President Donald Trump Tweets About Senate Recess Appointments
GOP Senators Tweet the Majority Leader Won't Let Dave McCormick Participate in Orientation
Bro, Take the LOL! Eric Swalwell's Dunk on Nikki Haley Goes ALMOST as...
'Country Butt-WHOOPIN'! Scott Jennings Leaves Dana Bash and CNN Panel SPEECHLESS About Tru...
Bill Maher BRUTALLY Honest with Democrats on Their Loss, Tells the 'Losers to...
WOOF! Jesse Watters 'Ends Kamala's Career' Going Through Her Campaign's CUH-RAZY Expenditu...
Seb Gorka Thanks Unhinged, Crazy Woman Outside His Fave Coffee Shop for Re-electing...
VIP
Leftist's Moment of CLARITY About Why They Lost Will Piss the Left Off...
'Fainting Party': Scott Jennings Advising the Democrats About Why They Suck Is HILARIOUSLY...
Mom of the Year Katie Porter TORCHED for Exploiting 12-Year-Old Daughter to Abortion...
REEE! Trump Already Working to STOP Tax Payers from Paying for Trans ANYTHING...

Senate Republican Whip John Thune: 'Dave McCormick Is the New Senator for Pennsylvania'

Jacob B.  |  1:33 PM on November 10, 2024
AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File

"Dave McCormick is the new senator for Pennsylvania," tweets Senate Republican Whip John Thune. "The idea that Schumer would not allow him to participate in Senate orientation is beyond unacceptable."

Advertisement

"The voters of Pennsylvania have spoken." Sen. Thune continues. "Looking forward to having Dave's strong voice in the Senate Republican Conference."

As Twitchy has documented, Thune is not the only Republican senator tweeting about this issue on the Sunday afternoon following Election Day.

Tags: CHUCK SCHUMER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WOOF! Jesse Watters 'Ends Kamala's Career' Going Through Her Campaign's CUH-RAZY Expenditures (Watch)
Sam J.
Seb Gorka Thanks Unhinged, Crazy Woman Outside His Fave Coffee Shop for Re-electing Trump and LOL (Watch)
Sam J.
That's ADORABLE: People Ask If the New York Times Will Correct Reporting on FEMA Discrimination
Amy Curtis
All Politics Is Local: Salon Owner ARRESTED for Keeping Doors Open During COVID Wins TX Legislature Seat
Amy Curtis
Former President Donald Trump Tweets About Senate Recess Appointments
Jacob B.
'Country Butt-WHOOPIN'! Scott Jennings Leaves Dana Bash and CNN Panel SPEECHLESS About Trump Reckoning
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WOOF! Jesse Watters 'Ends Kamala's Career' Going Through Her Campaign's CUH-RAZY Expenditures (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement