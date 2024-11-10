GOP Senators Tweet the Majority Leader Won't Let Dave McCormick Participate in Orientation

Several Republican senators tweet that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) is not allowing Dave McCormick to participate in orientation.

Senator-elect Dave McCormick won.



Chuck Schumer's shameful, election-denying decision to block McCormick from Senate orientation shows Schumer's true character. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) November 10, 2024

Senator Schumer not allowing Senator-elect @DaveMcCormickPA to be a part of Senate orientation this week is unacceptable. — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) November 10, 2024

Dave McCormick is the senator-elect & @SenSchumer’s move to not allow him to participate in orientation this week is disgusting. They did the same thing to me after I beat a Democrat in 2018. We have to fight this!



AP called it. Dave won, Casey must concede NOW. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) November 10, 2024

As of now, @SenSchumer won’t allow GOP Senator-elect @DaveMcCormickPA to participate in Senate orientation because Bob Casey hasn’t conceded the race. Pennsylvanians elected new Republican leadership— it’s time to turn the page. Dave will be a fantastic addition to @SenateGOP. — Markwayne Mullin (@SenMullin) November 10, 2024

As of the time of this post, which is a bit after 2 PM EST on Sunday, November 10th, 2024, the interactive election map at Townhall.com shows the state of Pennsylvania with a red and white candy-striped look, as opposed to solid red. A checkmark does not appear by any of the candidates' names when a cursor is hovered over that state. So it appears that in the opinion of some, that race is still uncalled.

It also appears that in the opinion of the majority leader of the U.S. Senate, Mr. McCormick should not be allowed to get himself oriented.