Senate Republican Whip John Thune: 'Dave McCormick Is the New Senator for Pennsylvania'
Bro, Take the LOL! Eric Swalwell's Dunk on Nikki Haley Goes ALMOST as...
'Country Butt-WHOOPIN'! Scott Jennings Leaves Dana Bash and CNN Panel SPEECHLESS About Tru...
Bill Maher BRUTALLY Honest with Democrats on Their Loss, Tells the 'Losers to...
WOOF! Jesse Watters 'Ends Kamala's Career' Going Through Her Campaign's CUH-RAZY Expenditu...
Seb Gorka Thanks Unhinged, Crazy Woman Outside His Fave Coffee Shop for Re-electing...
VIP
Leftist's Moment of CLARITY About Why They Lost Will Piss the Left Off...
'Fainting Party': Scott Jennings Advising the Democrats About Why They Suck Is HILARIOUSLY...
Mom of the Year Katie Porter TORCHED for Exploiting 12-Year-Old Daughter to Abortion...
REEE! Trump Already Working to STOP Tax Payers from Paying for Trans ANYTHING...
SNL's Post-Election Opening Shows Us Just How Much Trump's Win BROKE THEM Again...
Mock Draft: As Trump Prepares to 'Draft' His Cabinet Everyone On X Wants...
Something 'Wicked' This Way Comes: Dolls For Oz Movie Musical Mistakenly Have Porn...
VIP
Roseanne Barr Finds the 'Worst Post Anyone Has Ever Posted'

GOP Senators Tweet the Majority Leader Won't Let Dave McCormick Participate in Orientation

Jacob B.  |  1:19 PM on November 10, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Several Republican senators tweet that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) is not allowing Dave McCormick to participate in orientation.

Advertisement

As of the time of this post, which is a bit after 2 PM EST on Sunday, November 10th, 2024, the interactive election map at Townhall.com shows the state of Pennsylvania with a red and white candy-striped look, as opposed to solid red. A checkmark does not appear by any of the candidates' names when a cursor is hovered over that state. So it appears that in the opinion of some, that race is still uncalled.

Recommended

WOOF! Jesse Watters 'Ends Kamala's Career' Going Through Her Campaign's CUH-RAZY Expenditures (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

It also appears that in the opinion of the majority leader of the U.S. Senate, Mr. McCormick should not be allowed to get himself oriented.

Tags: CHUCK SCHUMER RICK SCOTT TOM COTTON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WOOF! Jesse Watters 'Ends Kamala's Career' Going Through Her Campaign's CUH-RAZY Expenditures (Watch)
Sam J.
Seb Gorka Thanks Unhinged, Crazy Woman Outside His Fave Coffee Shop for Re-electing Trump and LOL (Watch)
Sam J.
'Country Butt-WHOOPIN'! Scott Jennings Leaves Dana Bash and CNN Panel SPEECHLESS About Trump Reckoning
Sam J.
Bro, Take the LOL! Eric Swalwell's Dunk on Nikki Haley Goes ALMOST as Wrong as That Time He Farted on TV
Sam J.
'Fainting Party': Scott Jennings Advising the Democrats About Why They Suck Is HILARIOUSLY Brutal (Watch)
Sam J.
REEE! Trump Already Working to STOP Tax Payers from Paying for Trans ANYTHING and Lefty Just Can't DEAL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WOOF! Jesse Watters 'Ends Kamala's Career' Going Through Her Campaign's CUH-RAZY Expenditures (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement