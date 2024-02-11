'You're a Professor ... of LAW,' Leftwing Professor and Disinformation Author Spreads Disi...
President Biden, Defender of Snack Foods. Biden Goes All In on 'Shrinkflation' Campaign
TMI: People React to Man Posting Creepy Statistics About Being Up at Night
'It's Just a Stutter': Ian McKelvey Posts Brutal, Receipt-Filled Thread Showing Biden's Me...
As Someone With a Life-Long Stutter I Can Tell You Biden SUCKING Has...
GRRL BYE: Liz Cheney Tries Picking Fight With Mike Lee Over Ukraine and...
Lefty's Dig at Trump While Defending Biden for Looking Old BOMBS BIGLY Right...
HACK: John Harwood Reminds Us WHY He's Unemployed Openly Pushing for Journos to...
Have You Met YOU? Conservatives Give Biden BRUTAL History Lesson After He Posts...
Sooo MAD, LOL! Obama Bro Jon Favreau's Conniption Fit Over the Hur Report...
EVIL Woman: Jill Biden DRAGGED For Calling Herself 'Beau's Mom' in Shameless Statement...
Col. Sec. of State Denounces SCOTUS’ Disqualification Oral Argument (and a Deep Dive...
Sidewalk Littered With Corpses of People Killed by Florida DMV
Politico: Dems Want to See Biden Engage in Off-Script, Punchy Exchanges

Headline: 'Biden's Climate Agenda Will Cost Taxpayers Nearly $800 Billion'

Jacob B.  |  4:49 PM on February 11, 2024
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

"Biden's climate agenda will cost taxpayers nearly $800 billion," reads the headline of a Townhall.com tweet.

Advertisement

"Climate" is one of the most used issue buzzwords by Democrats to advance their agenda. Many '-illions' of dollars in spending and piles of regulations have been pushed under the guise of stopping climate change. The climate cause is often peddled through panic-mongering messaging. Phrases like "act now" and "before it's too late" and "we can't afford" are often used to push them. And, there is often a guilt tag included in the sales process for not joining the effort.

President Joe Biden should be held to account to answer for how a billion-dollar climate agenda would contribute to reducing inflation. If high inflation is too much money chasing too few goods and services, then it stands to reason that cutting spending would be a solution.

Tags: CLIMATE JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'You're a Professor ... of LAW,' Leftwing Professor and Disinformation Author Spreads Disinformation
Chad Felix Greene
'It's Just a Stutter': Ian McKelvey Posts Brutal, Receipt-Filled Thread Showing Biden's Mental Decline
Grateful Calvin
President Biden, Defender of Snack Foods. Biden Goes All In on 'Shrinkflation' Campaign
Chad Felix Greene
Col. Sec. of State Denounces SCOTUS’ Disqualification Oral Argument (and a Deep Dive Into the Argument)
Aaron Walker
TMI: People React to Man Posting Creepy Statistics About Being Up at Night
FuzzyChimp
GRRL BYE: Liz Cheney Tries Picking Fight With Mike Lee Over Ukraine and WOW It Does NOT End Well for her
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'You're a Professor ... of LAW,' Leftwing Professor and Disinformation Author Spreads Disinformation Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement