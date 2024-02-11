Headline: 'Biden's Climate Agenda Will Cost Taxpayers Nearly $800 Billion'

"Biden's climate agenda will cost taxpayers nearly $800 billion," reads the headline of a Townhall.com tweet.

Biden’s Climate Agenda Will Cost Taxpayers Nearly $800 Billion

https://t.co/K5sGQ6Xb3W — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 11, 2024

Advertisement

"Climate" is one of the most used issue buzzwords by Democrats to advance their agenda. Many '-illions' of dollars in spending and piles of regulations have been pushed under the guise of stopping climate change. The climate cause is often peddled through panic-mongering messaging. Phrases like "act now" and "before it's too late" and "we can't afford" are often used to push them. And, there is often a guilt tag included in the sales process for not joining the effort.

President Joe Biden should be held to account to answer for how a billion-dollar climate agenda would contribute to reducing inflation. If high inflation is too much money chasing too few goods and services, then it stands to reason that cutting spending would be a solution.