Democrats Have Created the Most CONSERVATIVE Generation YET
Joy Reid Uses Roman Empire to Argue Against Electing White People - There's...
SYSTEMIC RACISM! WHCA Recognizes April Ryan While Camera Stays on THIS Black Female...

Pencil Neck and the Autopen: Trump Signals that Adam Schiff’s Presidential Pardon Could Be Illegitimate

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:10 PM on April 27, 2025

Will pencil-necked Adam Schiff be done in by an autopen? Who knows? But, President Donald Trump said on Sunday that those pardoned via President Joe Biden’s autopen didn’t get the real thing - those pardons are illegitimate in his opinion.

Here’s more. (READ)

Good luck in getting an aging, frail Biden into a courtroom.

Posters say it’s crazy that Biden (or whoever was in charge) issued preemptive pardons. How is that even allowed?

Don’t hold your breath.

Posters say even the hint that the pardons could get revoked has thankfully quieted the once outspoken Democrat-loving duo of Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

Hey @AdamKinzinger and @Liz_Cheney, you should probably get yourselves some good lawyers.Your pardons are getting challenged if not revoked.

And if that happens you’re looking at jail time.Feel free to not take this seriously. It’ll make it easier to jail you.

— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 27, 2025

He has a point. Assuming there are convictions, will they be worth the millions of dollars in damage and possible injuries or deaths caused by riots and demonstrations, just to see these career frauds behind bars? That’s certainly a question that will have to be answered if this moves past the hoping and wishing stage.

