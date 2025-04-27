Pencil Neck and the Autopen: Trump Signals that Adam Schiff’s Presidential Pardon Could Be Illegitimate

Will pencil-necked Adam Schiff be done in by an autopen? Who knows? But, President Donald Trump said on Sunday that those pardoned via President Joe Biden’s autopen didn’t get the real thing - those pardons are illegitimate in his opinion.

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump says those who operated Joe Biden’s auto pen should be in JAIL



Trump also warned Adam Schiff that his pardon is ILLEGITIMATE



“Who operated the auto pen? They almost destroyed our country. They should all be in JAIL!” pic.twitter.com/kCXKn0SreE — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 27, 2025

This whole thing hinges on Biden testifying against his own staff. I doubt that will ever happen.

He's already been judged too far gone to give testimony. — Eric Young (@EricYoungArt) April 27, 2025

Good luck in getting an aging, frail Biden into a courtroom.

Posters say it’s crazy that Biden (or whoever was in charge) issued preemptive pardons. How is that even allowed?

innocent people don’t need pardons — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) April 27, 2025

You cannot pardon someone that has not been charged for a crime. That is putting the cart before the horse. The stupidity from the Liberals is on another level! — Patriot1776 (@USAPatriot2O24) April 27, 2025

Even Schiff knows he’s guilty as hell. He’ll be known as Prisoner instead of Senator soon enough. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 27, 2025

Don’t hold your breath.

Posters say even the hint that the pardons could get revoked has thankfully quieted the once outspoken Democrat-loving duo of Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

All auto pen pardons should be considered null and void — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) April 27, 2025

There’s a reason Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger have been so quiet recently. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 27, 2025

Hey @AdamKinzinger and @Liz_Cheney, you should probably get yourselves some good lawyers.Your pardons are getting challenged if not revoked. And if that happens you’re looking at jail time.Feel free to not take this seriously. It’ll make it easier to jail you. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 27, 2025

If that happens, Frankenstein's angry mobs will look docile compared to the angry mobs wanting justice. — delorget (@delot1958) April 27, 2025

He has a point. Assuming there are convictions, will they be worth the millions of dollars in damage and possible injuries or deaths caused by riots and demonstrations, just to see these career frauds behind bars? That’s certainly a question that will have to be answered if this moves past the hoping and wishing stage.