Speedboat Takes to the Air at Lake Havasu Event - Crazy Multi-Angle Video (WATCH)

It looked like a major evolutionary leap, make that flight, as a speeding boat suddenly took to the air at Lake Havasu on Saturday. That’s what going over 200 miles will get you - soaring above the water. We have a couple of videos of this scary moment.

Here’s the first. (WATCH)

NEW: Boat goes airborne and crashes into the water at the Desert Storm Shootout at Lake Havasu in Arizona.



The Desert Storm Shootout is the largest performance boating event in the Western US.



The boat was traveling at speeds as high as 200 miles per hour, according to Havasu… pic.twitter.com/zQtT8hduHy — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 26, 2025

Yikes, that's some serious air time. Gnarly wipeout, bro. — Zealot (@MannerBoy1981) April 27, 2025

Boat identifies as a plane — Sarah Time! (@SarahRacicist) April 27, 2025

Well, it was mistaken.

Several people were at the event, so there are several angles of the airborne boat. Check it out! (WATCH)

Speedboat attempting to break 206 mph record flips dramatically on Lake Havasu, crashing into the water. Both racers from Freedom One Racing sustained minor injuries but are OK. High winds may have contributed to the incident. pic.twitter.com/wJvmKTuk76 — NTC Report (@NTC_Report) April 27, 2025

That's absolutely terrifying to watch. As someone who's spent a little time on boats, seeing it catch air at those speeds makes my stomach drop. 🚤



Really hope everyone involved is okay - that kind of impact is no joke. — Lisa Sicard 👩‍💻 (@Lisapatb) April 27, 2025

That dude got lucky. A flip like that is usually fatal. — Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) April 27, 2025

Lucky? More like a miracle. Reports say both people in the boat suffered only minor injuries and are okay. Wild!