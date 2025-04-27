Speedboat Takes to the Air at Lake Havasu Event - Crazy Multi-Angle Video (WATCH)

CNN Collapse: The Cable News Outlet Isn’t Captivating Viewers but Relying on Captive...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:48 PM on April 27, 2025
It looked like a major evolutionary leap, make that flight, as a speeding boat suddenly took to the air at Lake Havasu on Saturday. That’s what going over 200 miles will get you - soaring above the water. We have a couple of videos of this scary moment.

Here’s the first. (WATCH)

Well, it was mistaken.

Several people were at the event, so there are several angles of the airborne boat. Check it out! (WATCH)

Lucky? More like a miracle. Reports say both people in the boat suffered only minor injuries and are okay. Wild!

