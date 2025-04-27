Deportation Reports Go Rogue: News Parrots Activists, Hides Truth and Flat Out Lies to the Public

One thing has become very clear over the past two weeks. The Corporate Media has done nothing but take the word of Progressive activists without doing any amount of due diligence. It's disgusting.

Advertisement

The deportation reporting has gone completely off the rails. News orgs have become transcription services for activist attorneys without regard for the facts or context. It now takes time and research to determine the truth about each case because the reports are so unreliable. — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 27, 2025

Examples in the last week:



- see a headline about a man deported to Jamaica after being in America for 21 years only to find out he was a drug dealer who spent 15 of those years in prison for kidnapping

- see a headline about day laborers being picked up looking for work, only… — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 27, 2025

To see the examples in black and white is really appalling. The Corporate Media has an obligation to tell the truth. This is just such egregious behavior.

Taking “time and research to determine the truth about each case” is something that should happen before a person is deported. https://t.co/FJaSH8puXs — Ryan of Oklahoma (@notquitezen) April 27, 2025

Wait! The Administration absolutely does their due diligence. Just because the Media doesn't wait to learn the full story does not mean the work is not done to ensure the wrong people are not deported.

Unless what you see is from someone you trust completely chances are pretty good its trying to drive a narrative. https://t.co/XTxQOyDKps — Tim Murphy (@TimMurphy916) April 27, 2025

Basically, check conservative media for the true story.

In a world where we have so much information at our fingertips, it turns out it’s not as reliable as we thought. We can’t take things at face value.

We’ve completely removed the idea of conducting our own research & forming our own opinions. We take sound bites and form… https://t.co/cEYUB0xnXc — Ariana Assenmacher (@Assenmacher4CA) April 27, 2025

To be clear, if you read a story about a person being deported who sounds like the salt of the earth and who has never done anything wrong at all in life, check for more facts.

The media lies because the truth would make the left look bad. https://t.co/035567dhXU — Bearcat50 (@Bearcat50) April 27, 2025

Oh, it's quite intentional.

The job of disenfranchising the mainstream media is still only 1% done. https://t.co/VwD0URghDw — C.J. Lester (@OverKAnalytics) April 27, 2025

Advertisement

Too many people still don't understand how evil it all is.

The legacy media are dishonest propagandists for the DNC & a total waste of time, example # 6,873,989. https://t.co/oP1p43rwrh — David Larkin (@davexesq) April 27, 2025

the liars are still lying, they still haven't learned their lesson https://t.co/X6chl7eQYI — Curtis Woodard (@curtinsea) April 27, 2025

They absolutely do not realize how the public is waking up. It may be very slow, but it is happening.

also Legacy Media: Facts are of no concern. We are paid to promote a narrative. No questions. Thank you. https://t.co/C7p8zvQ4XL — CaseClosed (@wds08) April 27, 2025

That's exactly their attitude.