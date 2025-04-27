Pencil Neck and the Autopen: Trump Signals that Adam Schiff’s Presidential Pardon Could...
‘OLLA-GAWKY on STEROIDS!’ Bernie Sanders Warns of New, More Muscular Strain of Oligarchy
Speedboat Takes to the Air at Lake Havasu Event - Crazy Multi-Angle Video...
CNN Collapse: The Cable News Outlet Isn’t Captivating Viewers but Relying on Captive...
Elon Musk: 'Robots Will Surpass Good Human Surgeons Within a Few Years'
NYT’s David Brooks Doesn’t Have the Details but Is Sure Judges Who Obstruct...
Sen. Mike Lee: 'I’m Pro-Choice' ... 'School Choice, That Is'
‘It’s News to Us!’: ‘Journos’ Chided for ‘Missing’ Biden’s Cognitive Decline They Knew...
‘I’m Just a Shill’: Jeffries and Booker Take to the Capitol Steps for...
'Doing a GREAT Job, Guys!' Mary Katharine Ham DROPS ABC News for Their...
Jessica Tarlov Tries SHAMING MAGA Over Deported Illegal Kids, Gets BUSTED Pushing False...
VIP
Democrats Have Created the Most CONSERVATIVE Generation YET
Joy Reid Uses Roman Empire to Argue Against Electing White People - There's...
SYSTEMIC RACISM! WHCA Recognizes April Ryan While Camera Stays on THIS Black Female...

Deportation Reports Go Rogue: News Parrots Activists, Hides Truth and Flat Out Lies to the Public

justmindy
justmindy | 5:10 PM on April 27, 2025
Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP

One thing has become very clear over the past two weeks. The Corporate Media has done nothing but take the word of Progressive activists without doing any amount of due diligence. It's disgusting. 

Advertisement

To see the examples in black and white is really appalling. The Corporate Media has an obligation to tell the truth. This is just such egregious behavior. 

Wait! The Administration absolutely does their due diligence. Just because the Media doesn't wait to learn the full story does not mean the work is not done to ensure the wrong people are not deported.

Recommended

Pencil Neck and the Autopen: Trump Signals that Adam Schiff’s Presidential Pardon Could Be Illegitimate
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Basically, check conservative media for the true story. 

To be clear, if you read a story about a person being deported who sounds like the salt of the earth and who has never done anything wrong at all in life, check for more facts.

Oh, it's quite intentional. 

Advertisement

Too many people still don't understand how evil it all is.

They absolutely do not realize how the public is waking up. It may be very slow, but it is happening.

That's exactly their attitude.

Tags: DEPORTATION ILLEGAL ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pencil Neck and the Autopen: Trump Signals that Adam Schiff’s Presidential Pardon Could Be Illegitimate
Warren Squire
Speedboat Takes to the Air at Lake Havasu Event - Crazy Multi-Angle Video (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Jessica Tarlov Tries SHAMING MAGA Over Deported Illegal Kids, Gets BUSTED Pushing False Narrative Instead
Sam J.
CNN Collapse: The Cable News Outlet Isn’t Captivating Viewers but Relying on Captive Ones - It’s BAD
Warren Squire
‘OLLA-GAWKY on STEROIDS!’ Bernie Sanders Warns of New, More Muscular Strain of Oligarchy
Warren Squire
Joy Reid Uses Roman Empire to Argue Against Electing White People - There's Just One BIG Problem (Vid)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Pencil Neck and the Autopen: Trump Signals that Adam Schiff’s Presidential Pardon Could Be Illegitimate Warren Squire
Advertisement