Kurt Schlichter, Brit Hume, and Mark Hemingway React to the Ron DeSantis News

Jacob B.  |  3:11 PM on January 21, 2024
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Townhall columnist Kurt Schlichter, Fox News chief political analyst Brit Hume, and Real Clear Investigations senior writer Mark Hemingway react to the news of Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R-Florida) announcement that he is suspending his campaign and endorsing former President Donald Trump.

"I am today suspending my campaign," Gov. DeSantis said in a video tweeted by @RonDeSantis.

Tags: BRIT HUME KURT SCHLICHTER MARK HEMINGWAY

