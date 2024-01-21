Kurt Schlichter, Brit Hume, and Mark Hemingway React to the Ron DeSantis News

Townhall columnist Kurt Schlichter, Fox News chief political analyst Brit Hume, and Real Clear Investigations senior writer Mark Hemingway react to the news of Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R-Florida) announcement that he is suspending his campaign and endorsing former President Donald Trump.

God bless Ron DeSantis and his family. He has served his country in uniform and as a conservative leader, and he has a great future ahead of him.



The Republican voters have spoken and spoken clearly, and I’m proud to have supported him.



I join his endorsement of President… https://t.co/NNQeTzmRL2 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 21, 2024

Very simple. It's premise was wrong. It was based on the view that after the loss in 2020, the post-election grotesqueries and the 2022 disappointment, Republican voters were ready to move away from Trump. They weren't. https://t.co/5ZcNlHxXZl — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 21, 2024

Honestly, a smart move by DeSantis — no path forward, and his future ambitions probably depend on a significant role in a Trump administration. Which Trump would be smart to give him. — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 21, 2024

"I am today suspending my campaign," Gov. DeSantis said in a video tweeted by @RonDeSantis.