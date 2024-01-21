Jodie Foster, Meet ... Jodie Foster: Oscar-Winning Actress Thinks Women Are a 'Risk'...
Gov. Ron DeSantis: 'I am today suspending my campaign'

Jacob B.  |  2:21 PM on January 21, 2024
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

"I am today suspending my campaign," Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Florida) says in a video tweeted by @RonDeSantis.

"Nobody worked harder, and we left it all out on the field," Gov. DeSantis explains. "Now, following our second-place finish in Iowa, we've prayed and deliberated on the way forward. If there was anything I could do to produce a favorable outcome -- more campaign stops, more interviews -- I would do it. But I can't ask our supporters to volunteer their time and donate their resources if we don't have a clear path to victory. Accordingly, I am today suspending my campaign."

Ron DeSantis has twice been elected governor of the state of Florida, where he is currently serving his second term.

