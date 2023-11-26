Elizabeth Warren Takes a Bold Stand Against 'Big Sandwich' in Endorsement of Monopoly...
David Limbaugh identifies the issue on which left floods us with the most 'useful idiots'

Jacob B.  |  3:18 PM on November 26, 2023
AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File

On no issue does the left flood us with more "useful idiots" than "climate change," tweets David Limbaugh.

There are too many who carry forward causes engineered by the left without an understanding of the insanity and illogic they represent. These causes are peddled through panic-mongering messaging. Phrases like "act now" and "before it's too late" and "we can't afford" are often used to push them, and there is often a guilt-tag included in the sales process for not joining in the effort.

Climate change is, as indicated by Limbaugh's tweet, the issue that has perhaps been most used by Democrats to advance their agenda. Trillions of dollars in spending and piles of regulations have been pushed under the guise of stopping climate change. It is an oversimplification to ascribe a globalist motive to all who carry forward the banner of climate change. But those who do are either pushers of such a conspiracy or too low on information to reason.

