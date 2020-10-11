Democrats and some in the media are not-so-subtly trying to shift the meaning of the phrase “packing the court” from what it’s intended to convey (an expansion of the number of justices on the Supreme Court) to whatever they would like for it to mean.

Senate minority whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) gives us an example of this by telling NBC’s Chuck Todd that Republicans have been “packing the courts” for the past three and a half years.

Democrat strategist Leslie Marshall tried to define packing the court in terms of ideological balance on the Supreme Court.

The AP called a potential expansion of the number of Supreme Court justices on the court by a Democrat president “depoliticizing” the court.

Many on the Left seem to believe that if they say something enough times, the public will begin to accept it as reality.

Despite Democrats’ attempts to obfuscate, the story remains that Joe Biden refuses to answer whether he will lead an effort to expand the number of justices on the Supreme Court.

