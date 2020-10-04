If ever a headline existed that had a lot more to say than was likely intended, it’s the following one from The Hill.
Supreme Court could threaten Biden agenda https://t.co/TfBY9YqESx pic.twitter.com/ifcK90UmxS
— The Hill (@thehill) October 4, 2020
In other words…
Put another way: “Biden agenda could be unconstitutional” https://t.co/tz8Fk0WMTR
— Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) October 4, 2020
Alternative headline: Biden agenda might be hampered by antiquated document referred to by far right radicals as “the constitution”. https://t.co/pQo3k7HkjM
— Jared Rabel (@JradRabel) October 4, 2020
“Biden plans unconstitutional agenda” https://t.co/JZy1NDwuGm
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 4, 2020
You misspelled "Constitution." https://t.co/0z1EqM72W5
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 4, 2020
I think you mean "Biden's agenda" could threaten the Constitution https://t.co/Zq2ldQj4Da
— Naomi Mathew (@naomimath) October 4, 2020
Aka “Biden stopped by US checks and balance system” https://t.co/pSClpGJaYS
— Tyler J. Pratt (@tylerjohnpratt) October 4, 2020
Imagine having a presidential agenda that is presumed to be unconstitutional upon arrival.
We can hope… https://t.co/NzMBfFKP7b
— JustAnotherSnakeCult (@raindogtweets) October 4, 2020
Instead of making the case for the constitutionality of his proposals, Biden is dodging questions about whether he will pack the Supreme Court by expanding the number of justices beyond nine. That says a lot.
