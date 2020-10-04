If ever a headline existed that had a lot more to say than was likely intended, it’s the following one from The Hill.

Imagine having a presidential agenda that is presumed to be unconstitutional upon arrival.

Instead of making the case for the constitutionality of his proposals, Biden is dodging questions about whether he will pack the Supreme Court by expanding the number of justices beyond nine. That says a lot.

