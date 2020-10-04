If ever a headline existed that had a lot more to say than was likely intended, it’s the following one from The Hill.

Supreme Court could threaten Biden agenda https://t.co/TfBY9YqESx pic.twitter.com/ifcK90UmxS — The Hill (@thehill) October 4, 2020

In other words…

Put another way: “Biden agenda could be unconstitutional” https://t.co/tz8Fk0WMTR — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) October 4, 2020

Alternative headline: Biden agenda might be hampered by antiquated document referred to by far right radicals as “the constitution”. https://t.co/pQo3k7HkjM — Jared Rabel (@JradRabel) October 4, 2020

I think you mean "Biden's agenda" could threaten the Constitution https://t.co/Zq2ldQj4Da — Naomi Mathew (@naomimath) October 4, 2020

Aka “Biden stopped by US checks and balance system” https://t.co/pSClpGJaYS — Tyler J. Pratt (@tylerjohnpratt) October 4, 2020

Imagine having a presidential agenda that is presumed to be unconstitutional upon arrival.

Instead of making the case for the constitutionality of his proposals, Biden is dodging questions about whether he will pack the Supreme Court by expanding the number of justices beyond nine. That says a lot.

