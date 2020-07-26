After President Trump sat down with Fox News’ Chris Wallace last week to face a wide array of non-softball questions, it’s now Democrat candidate Joe Biden’s turn, right?

Apparently, he’s “not available.”

Just when will Biden be available?

Team Trump wants to know.

Chris Wallace wants to know.

A lot of people want to know.

Perhaps his camp really believes Biden can skate by and win without having to face difficult questions.

