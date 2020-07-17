Fox News released a brief clip of Chris Wallace’s interview with President Trump that’s set to air on Sunday and from what we’ve seen so far there will be quite a few fireworks:

In the clip, the president accuses Joe Biden of wanting to “defund the police,” which Wallace pushes back on saying it isn’t true:

The president then asks his staff for a copy of the “charter” Biden signed with Bernie Sanders, but Wallace later told Fox News’ Bill Hemmer that when his staff brought it to him, the document didn’t back up the president:

Trending

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany followed up with these two tweets explaining what the president meant:

The president was also asked about the Mary Trump book:

Which prompted this thread, saying Mary is a “seldom seen niece” who “knows little about me”:

Tune in Sunday for the rest!

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chris WallaceDonald Trump