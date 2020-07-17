Fox News released a brief clip of Chris Wallace’s interview with President Trump that’s set to air on Sunday and from what we’ve seen so far there will be quite a few fireworks:

Chris Wallace tells @BillHemmer just now that he spoke to the president for a "full hour." Said they discussed the Mary Trump book and race. — Robert Costa (@costareports) July 17, 2020

In the clip, the president accuses Joe Biden of wanting to “defund the police,” which Wallace pushes back on saying it isn’t true:

NEW: Chris and President Trump sit down to discuss the recent spike in violence in major cities across the country. Tune in Sunday to catch the full interview. #FoxNewsSunday pic.twitter.com/r7hwgyVhKM — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) July 17, 2020

The president then asks his staff for a copy of the “charter” Biden signed with Bernie Sanders, but Wallace later told Fox News’ Bill Hemmer that when his staff brought it to him, the document didn’t back up the president:

Trump: They want to defund the police and Biden wants to defund the-

Wallace: sir he does not

Trump: He signed a charter with Bernie Sanders

Wallace: It says nothing about defunding the police

Trump: Oh really. It says abolish. Let’s go! Get me the charter please pic.twitter.com/lpqobaFC7M — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) July 17, 2020

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany followed up with these two tweets explaining what the president meant:

Biden wants to DEFUND the police & @realDonaldTrump exposed him! (1) Biden said he would DEFUND (see below) (2) Biden/Bernie unity plan makes clear they would not just defund police but DESTROY them entirely.https://t.co/BNk7CDc4AZ — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) July 17, 2020

Bernie-Biden plan: • “reign[s] in qualified immunity” ….this means destroy/defund police as we know it – increased financial burden • Increased money for “non-police” first responders. This means less money for police responders (see NYC, LA, who reallocated funding) — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) July 17, 2020

The president was also asked about the Mary Trump book:

Which prompted this thread, saying Mary is a “seldom seen niece” who “knows little about me”:

I am the ultimate member of The Book of the Month Club. First I have lowlife dummy John Bolton, a war mongering fool, violating the law (he released massive amounts of Classified Information) and an NDA in order to build badly needed credibility and make a few dollars, which — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2020

….will all end up going to the government anyway. Next up is Mary Trump, a seldom seen niece who knows little about me, says untruthful things about my wonderful parents (who couldn’t stand her!) and me, and violated her NDA. She also broke the Law by givng out my…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2020

….Tax Returns. She’s a mess! Many books have been written about me, some good, some bad. Both happily and sadly, there will be more to come! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2020

