Repeat after us … the Left and the media don’t have contempt for Trump supporters … the Left and the media don’t have contempt for Trump supporters … the Left and the media don’t have conte…

If you vote for Donald Trump, you are a racist. You have no wiggle room. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 19, 2020

Oh.

The laziest of all takes https://t.co/bD9jB9AqSG — Jessica (Fletcher) O’Donnell (@heckyessica) July 19, 2020

If you believe this, you are as dumb as she is. https://t.co/mQwOHGGt8D — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) July 19, 2020

Nothing has changed since 2016 and when he wins again, you’ll know why. Definititive sentences like this are why people see you as the problem, not a solution. People like you will never learn. https://t.co/rKP0KPNQKm — Justin Nails (@justinnails) July 19, 2020

These takes aren’t productive. They’re divisive and damning. Stop being part of the problem by adding toxicity to toxicity. Find another way to connect or you’re fanning the flames of hate. https://t.co/VRtY6fyubl — 🎙Ross Bolen (@WRBolen) July 19, 2020

This really isn’t an effective voter outreach program tbh. https://t.co/2O3sJNaaUn — KellyBelle (@kelly_renee1) July 19, 2020

this is an all time bad take https://t.co/vtqqDt5McM — 🦑 (@Judge2Stanton) July 19, 2020

If Hill’s take is any indication, media members and pundits of the Left haven’t learned a whole lot in four years.

***

RELATED:

‘Wait, I thought it was just a joke?’: Joe Biden apologizes for ‘just ain’t black’ comment