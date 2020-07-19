Repeat after us … the Left and the media don’t have contempt for Trump supporters … the Left and the media don’t have contempt for Trump supporters … the Left and the media don’t have conte…

Oh.

Trending

If Hill’s take is any indication, media members and pundits of the Left haven’t learned a whole lot in four years.

***

RELATED:

‘Wait, I thought it was just a joke?’: Joe Biden apologizes for ‘just ain’t black’ comment

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpJemele HillJoe Biden