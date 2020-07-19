Former director of national intelligence Richard Grenell explained why he is skeptical of a just-released Fox News poll showing Joe Biden with a lead over President Trump.

1,104 people nationwide were called on the phone. “Hi, I know you don’t know me at all but can you tell me anyway who you are voting for? You can trust me during this crazy cancel culture. I promise.” This poll couldn’t be more irrelevant. https://t.co/Vg4gwAMYFS — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 19, 2020

The Rasmussen polling organization concurs with Grenell’s analysis.

CBS’ Ed O’Keefe also provided some important context.

Don't get hung up on this: "Voters believe Trump lacks the key traits for the Oval Office: less than half think… he has judgment (40 percent)." But "For reference, 36 percent felt he had the necessary judgment in October 2016, less than a month before his election victory." — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) July 19, 2020

Oh, but again this important caveat: This well-done poll is a national survey of registered voters — the largest, easiest, least expensive and specific sampling pollsters can take. It’s yet another snapshot on a wide lens. Snapshots of more specific groups of voters tell us more. — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) July 19, 2020

But former Obama staffer turned podcaster Dan Pfeiffer tried to rewrite Grenell’s tweet.

This is tough sell. Donald Trump is such an unpopular and divisive figure that Americans are afraid to admit they support him in a phone call. Also Trump is so popular that he is winning https://t.co/wSO4ViNhtb — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) July 19, 2020

Grenell offered a short reminder.

President Hillary Clinton and her media totally agree with you. https://t.co/GgQkIjgDrl — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 19, 2020

